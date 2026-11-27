In a major relief for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has restored the i nternal choice facility in 2-mark very short answer questions for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2026-27 academic session. Issued through an official notification, this partial amendment modifies the board's earlier directive dated October 15, 2026, that had removed internal options from two-mark questions. As per the official notice uploaded on mpbse.nic.in, Class 10 and Class 12 question papers in the current 2026-2 session will continue to offer internal choices either/or options) in 2 -mark questions, just like previous years. All other instructions and marking scheme rules notified on October 15, 2026 will remain unchanged.

MPBSE Revised Exam Pattern 2026-27 Key Highlights

Below are some of the important key highlights of the MP Board revised exam pattern for 2026-27:-

Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal Applicable Classes Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Applicable Academic Session Current Session 2026-27 Only Key Changes Internal Choice Restored in 2- mark (very short answer) questions. Official website mpbse.nic.in

Also check, HBSE Exam Dates 2027 Out: Haryana Board Announces 10th, 12th Exam Dates at bseh.org.in

What Remains Unchanged and Instructions for Schools?

There are a few changes which are unchanged by the Madhya Pradesh board and some important instructions for the schools, which are as follows:-