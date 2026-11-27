MP Board Exam Pattern 2026- 27 Revised: Internal Choice Restored in 2-Mark Questions for Class 10 and 12
MPBSE has issued a revised notice restoring the internal choice in 2-mark very short answer questions for MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the 2026-27 session. Check complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- MPBSE restores internal choice for Class 10 and 12 in 2-mark questions for 2026-27.
- This amends the Oct 15, 2026 directive that had removed internal options.
- Official notification issued Nov 26, 2026, on mpbse.nic.in for current 2026-27 session.
In a major relief for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has restored the internal choice facility in 2-mark very short answer questions for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2026-27 academic session. Issued through an official notification, this partial amendment modifies the board's earlier directive dated October 15, 2026, that had removed internal options from two-mark questions. As per the official notice uploaded on mpbse.nic.in, Class 10 and Class 12 question papers in the current 2026-2 session will continue to offer internal choices either/or options) in 2 -mark questions, just like previous years. All other instructions and marking scheme rules notified on October 15, 2026 will remain unchanged.
कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं के दो अंकों के प्रश्नों में मिलेगी आंतरिक विकल्प की सुविधा माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल मध्यप्रदेश ने किया आंशिक संशोधन @JansamparkMP @udaypratapmp #SchoolMP https://t.co/l6g1RSytXV— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 26, 2026
MPBSE Revised Exam Pattern 2026-27 Key Highlights
Below are some of the important key highlights of the MP Board revised exam pattern for 2026-27:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal
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Applicable Classes
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Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary)
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Applicable Academic Session
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Current Session 2026-27 Only
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Key Changes
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Internal Choice Restored in 2- mark (very short answer) questions.
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Official website
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mpbse.nic.in
Also check, HBSE Exam Dates 2027 Out: Haryana Board Announces 10th, 12th Exam Dates at bseh.org.in
What Remains Unchanged and Instructions for Schools?
There are a few changes which are unchanged by the Madhya Pradesh board and some important instructions for the schools, which are as follows:-
- Internal choices in 3-mark and 4-mark questions in main subjects, as well as 5-mark and 7-mark questions in NSQF vocational subjects, will continue as notified on October 15, 2026.
- MPBSE has instructed all District Education Officers (DEOs), coordinating institutions, and school principals across Madhya Pradesh to immediately inform students and parents about the newly revised rule of the board.
Also check, Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.