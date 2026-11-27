NIFTEE 2027 Registration With Late Fee Ends on November 29 at exams.nta.nic.in; Over 25,918 Apply
NTA will close the NIFTEE 2027 registration with a Rs. 5000 late fee on November 29, 2026, on its official website. Over 25,918 forms have been submitted so far. Read the article below for complete details.
Key Points
- NIFTEE 2027 late registration window closes on Nov 29, 2026, with a Rs. 5000 fee.
- The application correction window for NIFTEE 2027 is from Nov 30 to Dec 2, 2026.
- NIFTEE 2027 Stage 1 Exam is scheduled for January 10, 2027.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window with a late fee for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2027 on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Those candidates who are seeking admission to the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions (NLEA) programs can submit their applications online at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee by paying an additional late fee of Rs. 5000 alongside the applicable registration fee. As per the latest data released by the NTA, 25,918 registration forms have already been submitted for the NIFTEE 2027, out of which 23,245 candidates have successfully completed their fee payment. Aspirants who have filled out their forms without paying the fee are requested to complete their transaction before the November 29, 2026 deadline.
NIFTEE 2027 | Registration Update A total of 25,918 registration forms have been submitted, and 23,245 candidates have already paid the examination fee for NIFTEE 2027! Registration with Late Fee is Open! Last Date to Apply with Late Fee: 29 November 2026 This last date applies to Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions (NLEA). Haven't completed your application yet? Don't miss the opportunity! Complete your application form, upload the required documents, pay the examination fee along with the applicable late fee, and download your Confirmation Page. Apply Now: https://t.co/w2XtS0Iie4 NIFTEE 2027 | पंजीकरण अपडेट! NIFTEE 2027 के लिए अब तक कुल 25,918 पंजीकरण फॉर्म जमा हो चुके हैं और 23,245 अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा शुल्क का भुगतान कर दिया है! लेट फीस के साथ आवेदन जारी हैं! लेट फीस के साथ आवेदन की लास्ट डेट: 29 नवंबर 2026 यह लास्ट डेट स्नातक (UG), स्नातकोत्तर (PG) और NIFT लेटरल एंट्री एडमिशन (NLEA) के लिए लागू है। यदि आपने अभी तक अपना आवेदन पूरा नहीं किया है, तो इस अवसर को न चूकें! अपना आवेदन फॉर्म पूरा करें, आवश्यक दस्तावेज़ अपलोड करें, निर्धारित परीक्षा शुल्क एवं लेट फीस शुल्क का भुगतान करें और अपना कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें। अभी आवेदन करें: https://t.co/w2XtS0Iie4 Helpdesk: nift@nta.ac.in Helpline: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #NIFTEE2027 #NIFT #NTA #NIFTAdmissions #NTAExams— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 27, 2026
NIFTEE Registration 2027 Key Highlights
As per the latest information, candidates who have successfully completed the fee payment are 23,245, with 25,918 registration forms submitted for the NIFTEE Registration 2027.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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NIFT Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2027
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Courses COvered
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Registration Forms Submitted
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25,918
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Candidates with Completed Fee Payment
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23,245
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Last Date to Register with Late Fee
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November 29, 2026 (Rs. 5,000 Late Fee)
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Application Correction Window
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November 30 to December 2, 2026
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NIFTEE 2027 Stage 1 Exam Date
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January 10, 2027
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Official Website
Also check, HBSE Exam Dates 2027 Out: Haryana Board Announces 10th, 12th Exam Dates at bseh.org.in
How to Complete NIFTEE 2027 Registration Online?
As outlined in the official NTA advisory, candidates can finish their online application process in four simple steps, which are as follows:-
- Go to the official website, that is, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.
- Register and upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and important certificates.
- Enter the personal, academic, and program preference details carefully.
- Pay the required application fee plus the Rs. 5000 late fee online.
- Submit the form and save a printout of the confirmation page for future use.
Also check, CISF Admit Card 2026 Out : Download Hall Ticket for Constable Fire, Tradesmen, Driver & ASI CBE at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
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