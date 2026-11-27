The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window with a late fee for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2027 on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Those candidates who are seeking admission to the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions (NLEA) programs can submit their applications online at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee by paying an additional late fee of Rs. 5000 alongside the applicable registration fee. As per the latest data released by the NTA, 25,918 registration forms have already been submitted for the NIFTEE 2027, out of which 23,245 candidates have successfully completed their fee payment. Aspirants who have filled out their forms without paying the fee are requested to complete their transaction before the November 29, 2026 deadline.