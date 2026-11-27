SAP Layoffs 2026: The tech world is going through a major policy shift, and many companies are under pressure. The major shift is towards the introduction of bigger Artificial Intelligence (AI) transitions. In a latest report by Bloomberg, the German software giant SAP SE is reportedly considering a major workforce restructuring. If implemented, it is expected to eliminate at least 10,000 jobs globally. This is because it is accelerating its shift towards an artificial intelligence (AI)-first business model. The proposed cuts could affect nearly 9% of its workforce of over 110,000 employees. While SAP has not officially confirmed the reported figures, the developments have raised concerns among its Indian employees. India accounts for approximately 16% of SAP's global workforce. If the reductions are implemented proportionally, nearly 1,600 Indian employees could be affected, although the final numbers remain uncertain.

SAP Layoffs: Why Is SAP Planning 10,000 Job Cuts? The proposed restructuring is part of SAP's broader strategy to become an AI-first technology company. Here are the key reasons behind the planned job cuts: - Shift Towards an AI-First Strategy: Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence across SAP's software products, development processes and business operations. - Increased Automation: The company is increasingly using AI tools to automate routine administrative and operational tasks, reducing the need for certain repetitive responsibilities. - Higher Productivity: SAP has reportedly recorded productivity improvements of more than 20% in some central business functions through the use of AI. - Workforce Restructuring: As AI takes over repetitive tasks, SAP is reviewing its workforce requirements and organisational structure to redirect resources towards areas that support its evolving technology strategy.

SAP Layoffs 2026: How Many Indian Employees Could Lose Their Jobs? Indian employees have to look closely at this news, and India could be a key region. The company employs approximately 18,000 people across Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata. If the reported global reduction of 10,000 jobs is applied proportionally, nearly 1,600 Indian employees could be affected. Although the company has not confirmed it yet, this is only an estimated mathematical calculation and not the actual figure. The actual number will depend on departmental reviews, discussions with employee representatives and AI-driven reskilling plans. Which SAP Departments Could Face the Biggest Job Cuts? SAP has reportedly asked all departments to identify opportunities for restructuring. However, product development, engineering and sales are receiving particular attention.