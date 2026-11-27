UP TGT Vacancy 2026: Last Date to Apply Online for 17735 Posts Tomorrow, Check Details Here
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will close the online application process for 17,735 Assistant Teacher TGT vacancies on November 28, 2026. Check this article for details related to the application process, important dates, application fees and steps to apply.
Key Points
- Online applications for UP TGT Vacancy 2026 close on November 28, 2026.
- A total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher TGT posts are available for recruitment.
- The written exam for these posts is scheduled for December 23-24, 2026.
UP TGT Vacancy 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is all set to close the online application process for the UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancy on November 28, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher TGT posts would be filled in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates who have not yet completed their applications can apply online through the official website after completing One Time Registration (OTR) process. The selection includes a written exam that will be conducted from December 23 to 24, 2026.
Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, vacancy types, selection process, eligibility criteria and other details.
UP TGT Vacancy 2026: Overview
The selection process for the UP TGT Recruitment exam includes a written examination followed by document verificationn.Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment process below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post name
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Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade)
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Examination
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UP TGT Examination 2026
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Advertisement number
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07/2026
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No of vacancies
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17,735
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Boys' school vacancies
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16,193
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Girls' school vacancies
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1,542
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Application mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 24, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Applications
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November 28, 2026 (Extended)
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Examination Date
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December 23 to 24, 2026
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Selection process
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Written examination and subsequent verification
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Official website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UPESSC UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. Applicants must enter correct details and provide important details. The official notification pdf provides crucial details about the subject wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, application fees, the selection process and other details. Check the direct link to apply online and the official notification below.
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UPESSC UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Notice PDF
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UPESSC UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Check the UP TGT 2026 Eligibility Criteria Here
How to Apply Online UP TGT Vacancy 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
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Now you have to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process if not done.
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Now log in to the portal and select the UP TGT Vacancy Details
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Enter your relevant details such as personal, educational and other information.
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Upload supporting documents such as your photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online as per the category.
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Review all details once and then submit the form before the application closes.
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Download and save the confirmation page for future references.
UP TGT Vacancy 2026 Application Fees
Interested candidates who want to apply for the UP TGT Recruitment must pay the prescribed application fees. This can be paid via various methods such as Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking. Check the category wise fees details below.
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Category
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Fee
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General, OBC, EWS and other categories
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Rs 1,000
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SC/ST
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Rs 500
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Persons with disabilities
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Rs 300
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.