UP TGT Vacancy 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is all set to close the online application process for the UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancy on November 28, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher TGT posts would be filled in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates who have not yet completed their applications can apply online through the official website after completing One Time Registration (OTR) process. The selection includes a written exam that will be conducted from December 23 to 24, 2026.

Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, vacancy types, selection process, eligibility criteria and other details.