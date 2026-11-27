Schools across Bihar are scheduled to remain closed for seven days in December 2026 as part of the winter vacation announced in the Bihar Education Department's annual holiday calendar. The winter break will begin on December 25 and continue until December 31, 2026, covering government, government-aided and other specified schools across the state. The holiday period will include Christmas Day and the final week of the month, giving students time to enjoy a break from their regular classes. However, the holiday schedule may change if winter conditions become severe. If temperatures fall sharply, dense fog persists or cold wave conditions affect daily life, district administrations may issue separate orders to extend school holidays or revise school timings to protect students from extreme cold. Parents and students should therefore keep checking official school notices for the latest updates on closures and reopening dates. Students can check the complete date-wise Bihar school holiday list for December 2026, winter vacation details and the scheduled reopening date below.

Bihar School Holiday List for December 2026 As per the annual holiday calendar, schools covered under the Bihar Education Department's schedule will observe winter vacation from December 25 to December 31. The break includes Christmas Day and the last Sunday of the month. Students can check the date-wise winter vacation schedule below. Date Day Holiday Details December 6, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday December 13, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday December 20, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas / Winter Vacation December 26, 2026 Saturday Winter Vacation December 27, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday / Winter Vacation December 28, 2026 Monday Winter Vacation December 29, 2026 Tuesday Winter Vacation December 30, 2026 Wednesday Winter Vacation December 31, 2026 Thursday Winter Vacation

Which Schools Will Remain Closed During the Winter Vacation? The Bihar Education Department's 2026 holiday calendar covers several categories of educational institutions across the state. These include government and government-aided schools, along with other specified institutions. The winter vacation schedule applies to: Government primary schools

Government secondary and higher secondary schools

Government-aided schools

Project and upgraded schools

Sanskrit and Urdu schools

Madrasas covered under the holiday calendar Private schools may follow a separate holiday schedule depending on their management and academic calendar. Students and parents should confirm the winter vacation dates with their respective school authorities. When Will Schools Reopen in Bihar After Winter Vacation? The scheduled winter vacation will conclude on December 31, 2026. January 1, 2027, falls on a Friday and is the first day after the scheduled break. However, students should check with their schools for confirmation of the reopening date and regular class timings. Any additional instructions or changes issued by the Bihar Education Department or individual school authorities should be followed.

Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2026 PDF Students, parents and teachers can refer to the annual Bihar school holiday calendar to check the complete list of holidays for 2026. The document includes festival holidays, summer vacation, winter vacation and other scheduled school breaks. The calendar was issued by the Secondary Education Office under the Bihar Education Department. It covers government, government-aided, project and upgraded schools, along with the other specified institutions. Students can access the official holiday calendar document using the link below: Download Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2026 PDF Can Bihar Schools Extend Winter Vacation in December 2026? There is a high possibility that Bihar schools may extend their winter vacation if temperatures drop further and severe cold wave conditions prevail across the state. As seen in previous years, schools in several districts of Bihar have been ordered to remain closed during periods of extreme cold, dense fog and falling temperatures to protect students from harsh weather conditions. Similar measures may be taken in December 2026 if the weather becomes more severe. District administrations may announce additional holidays or revise school timings, particularly for younger students. However, no extension has been officially confirmed so far. Any decision will depend on the prevailing weather conditions and orders issued by the concerned authorities. Parents and students should keep checking official school notices and district administration announcements for the latest updates.

Also Check: ➣ School Holidays in December 2026 ➣ Jharkhand School Holiday in December 2026 ➣ Karnataka School Holiday in December 2026 ➣ Tamil Nadu School Holiday in December 2026 FAQs on Bihar School Holidays in December 2026 When will Bihar schools have winter vacation in December 2026? Bihar schools covered under the state education department's holiday calendar will observe winter vacation from December 25 to December 31, 2026. How many days will the winter vacation last in Bihar schools? The scheduled winter vacation will last seven days, covering the period from December 25 to December 31, 2026. Will Bihar government schools remain closed on December 25, 2026? December 25 falls within the scheduled winter vacation period. Government schools covered by the holiday calendar will remain closed.