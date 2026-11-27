Indian farmers have created history by helping the country achieve its highest-ever foodgrain production of 3785.38 lakh tonnes (378.538 million tonnes) in 2025-26. Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the record on November 26, 2026, while releasing the final production estimates for 2025-26 and the first advance estimates for the 2026-27 kharif season. According to the minister, India’s foodgrain production increased by 208.06 lakh tonnes compared with the previous agricultural year. The country also secured the first position globally in the production of five major agricultural commodities: rice, pulses, jute, millets and spices. Keep reading to know in detail.

India Records Highest-Ever Foodgrain Production in 2025-26

India’s total foodgrain production reached 3785.38 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, compared with 3577.32 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.