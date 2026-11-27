India Becomes World's No. 1 in 5 Crops, Records Highest-Ever Foodgrain Production of 378.5 Million Tonnes, Check Details
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces record foodgrain production of 378.538 million tonnes in 2025-26. Check India’s global rankings, crop-wise output and 2026-27 kharif estimates.
Indian farmers have created history by helping the country achieve its highest-ever foodgrain production of 3785.38 lakh tonnes (378.538 million tonnes) in 2025-26. Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the record on November 26, 2026, while releasing the final production estimates for 2025-26 and the first advance estimates for the 2026-27 kharif season. According to the minister, India’s foodgrain production increased by 208.06 lakh tonnes compared with the previous agricultural year. The country also secured the first position globally in the production of five major agricultural commodities: rice, pulses, jute, millets and spices. Keep reading to know in detail.
India Records Highest-Ever Foodgrain Production in 2025-26
India’s total foodgrain production reached 3785.38 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, compared with 3577.32 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.
|Agricultural Year
|Foodgrain Production
|2024-25
|3577.32 lakh tonnes
|2025-26
|3785.38 lakh tonnes
|Increase
|208.06 lakh tonnes (+5.82%)
Which Crops Recorded the Highest Production in 2025-26?
Rice, wheat and maize recorded strong production figures during 2025-26. Rice production crossed 1,550 lakh tonnes, while wheat output reached a new high of 1,220.64 lakh tonnes.
|Crop
|Production in 2024-25
|Production in 2025-26
|Rice
|1501.84 lakh tonnes
|1551.54 lakh tonnes
|Wheat
|1179.45 lakh tonnes
|1220.64 lakh tonnes
|Maize
|434.09 lakh tonnes
|550.25 lakh tonnes
|Total pulses
|256.83 lakh tonnes
|272.40 lakh tonnes
|Total oilseeds
|429.89 lakh tonnes
|432.55 lakh tonnes
India Ranks First Globally in These Five Agricultural Crops
India has secured the top global position in the production of five major agricultural commodities. These include rice, pulses, jute, millets and spices.
|Global Rank
|Agricultural Commodity
|1st
|Rice
|1st
|Pulses
|1st
|Jute
|1st
|Millets
|1st
|Spices
The country also holds the second position globally in several other agricultural commodities.
|India’s Global Rank
|Agricultural Commodity
|Country Ranked Ahead
|2nd
|Wheat
|China
|2nd
|Cotton
|China
|2nd
|Groundnut
|China
|2nd
|Fruits and vegetables
|China
|2nd
|Sugarcane
|Brazil
India’s Rice Production Reaches a Record 1,551.54 Lakh Tonnes
Rice production increased from 1501.84 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to 1551.54 lakh tonnes in 2025-26. This represents an increase of 49.70 lakh tonnes.
|Rice Production Details
|Figures
|Production in 2024-25
|1501.84 lakh tonnes
|Production in 2025-26
|1551.54 lakh tonnes
|Increase
|49.70 lakh tonnes
|Growth in rice exports
|5%
Pulses and Millets Also Record Strong Production
India’s total pulse production increased to 272.40 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, compared with 256.83 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Moong production reached a new record of 43.96 lakh tonnes. The country also recorded significant production of gram and tur
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