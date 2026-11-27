BPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 147 Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details
BPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2026: BPSC has released notification for 147 posts in Bihar Agriculture Department on 26 November 2026. Posts include Assistant Director and Assistant Controller. Online applications will start on 15 December 2026. Selection is through a written exam and interview.
Key Points
- BPSC released recruitment notification for Agriculture Dept on 26 November 2026.
- A total of 147 vacancies announced for five posts in Agriculture Department.
- Online applications for BPSC Agriculture Dept recruitment begin 15 December 2026.
BPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2026:The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment in the Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar. The notification was issued on 26 November 2026 under Advertisement Nos. 17/2026 to 21/2026. A total of 147 vacancies have been announced for five posts. These include Assistant Director (Agriculture Engineering), Assistant Director (Statistics), Assistant Director (Chemistry), Assistant Director (Plant Protection) and Assistant Controller (Weights and Measures). Candidates will be able to apply online on the official BPSC website. In this article, we have shared the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, selection process and other important details of this recruitment.
बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा कृषि विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विज्ञापन संख्या-17/2026 से 21/2026 तक विभिन्न पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु कुल 147 रिक्तियों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। पदवार रिक्तियों एवं आवेदन संबंधी विस्तृत जानकारी आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/BYs3bdyyoS पर उपलब्ध है। #BPSC #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #BiharAgriculture #AgricultureDeptBihar— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026
BPSC Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Bihar Public Service Commission has invited online applications for 147 posts in the Agriculture Department. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Department
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Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar
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Advertisement Numbers
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17/2026 to 21/2026
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Notification Date
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26 November 2026
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Total Vacancies
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147
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Posts
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Assistant Director (Agriculture Engineering, Statistics, Chemistry, Plant Protection) and Assistant Controller (Weights and Measures)
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Pay Level
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Level-9
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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15 December 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Examination and Interview (50 marks)
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Job Location
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Bihar
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC Agriculture Department Notification 2026 PDF
BPSC has released the official notification for the Agriculture Department recruitment under Advertisement Nos. 17/2026 to 21/2026. The notification PDF includes complete details on post-wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, reservation criteria, the selection process, and the examination pattern. Candidates should read the PDF carefully before applying online. The direct link to download the notification PDF is given below.
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BPSC Agriculture Department 2026 Notification PDF
BPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the educational qualification and age limit set for the post they apply for. The main eligibility points are given below.
Educational Qualification
• Assistant Director (Agriculture Engineering), 50 posts: Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognised Agricultural University, Institute or Central University.
• Assistant Director (Statistics), 36 posts: Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Mathematics or Agriculture Statistics from a recognised university or institute.
• Assistant Controller (Weights and Measures), 26 posts: Bachelor's degree in Science (with Physics), Engineering or Technology from a recognised university.
• Assistant Director (Chemistry), 21 posts: Bachelor's degree in Agriculture Science, or B.Sc. with Chemistry, from a recognised university or institute.
• Assistant Director (Plant Protection), 14 posts: Bachelor's degree with Plant Protection as an elective from a recognised Agricultural University, Institute or Central University.
Age Limit (as on 1 August 2026)
• Minimum age is 21 years.
• Maximum age is 37 years for Unreserved (Male), 40 years for BC/EBC (Male and Female) and Unreserved (Female), and 42 years for SC/ST (Male and Female).
• Age relaxation is given as per Bihar Government rules.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com