Key Points BPSC released recruitment notification for Agriculture Dept on 26 November 2026.

A total of 147 vacancies announced for five posts in Agriculture Department.

Online applications for BPSC Agriculture Dept recruitment begin 15 December 2026.

BPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2026:The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment in the Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar. The notification was issued on 26 November 2026 under Advertisement Nos. 17/2026 to 21/2026. A total of 147 vacancies have been announced for five posts. These include Assistant Director (Agriculture Engineering), Assistant Director (Statistics), Assistant Director (Chemistry), Assistant Director (Plant Protection) and Assistant Controller (Weights and Measures). Candidates will be able to apply online on the official BPSC website. In this article, we have shared the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, selection process and other important details of this recruitment. बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा कृषि विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विज्ञापन संख्या-17/2026 से 21/2026 तक विभिन्न पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु कुल 147 रिक्तियों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। पदवार रिक्तियों एवं आवेदन संबंधी विस्तृत जानकारी आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/BYs3bdyyoS पर उपलब्ध है। #BPSC #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #BiharAgriculture #AgricultureDeptBihar — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026

BPSC Recruitment 2026 Highlights The Bihar Public Service Commission has invited online applications for 147 posts in the Agriculture Department. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place. Particulars Details Recruiting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Department Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar Advertisement Numbers 17/2026 to 21/2026 Notification Date 26 November 2026 Total Vacancies 147 Posts Assistant Director (Agriculture Engineering, Statistics, Chemistry, Plant Protection) and Assistant Controller (Weights and Measures) Pay Level Level-9 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 15 December 2026 Selection Process Written Examination and Interview (50 marks) Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in





Also Check: UP PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE BPSC Agriculture Department Notification 2026 PDF BPSC has released the official notification for the Agriculture Department recruitment under Advertisement Nos. 17/2026 to 21/2026. The notification PDF includes complete details on post-wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, reservation criteria, the selection process, and the examination pattern. Candidates should read the PDF carefully before applying online. The direct link to download the notification PDF is given below. BPSC Agriculture Department 2026 Notification PDF Check Here BPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the educational qualification and age limit set for the post they apply for. The main eligibility points are given below.

Educational Qualification • Assistant Director (Agriculture Engineering), 50 posts: Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognised Agricultural University, Institute or Central University. • Assistant Director (Statistics), 36 posts: Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Mathematics or Agriculture Statistics from a recognised university or institute. • Assistant Controller (Weights and Measures), 26 posts: Bachelor's degree in Science (with Physics), Engineering or Technology from a recognised university. • Assistant Director (Chemistry), 21 posts: Bachelor's degree in Agriculture Science, or B.Sc. with Chemistry, from a recognised university or institute. • Assistant Director (Plant Protection), 14 posts: Bachelor's degree with Plant Protection as an elective from a recognised Agricultural University, Institute or Central University.