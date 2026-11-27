CBSE Class 12 Humanities Stream Study Material 2027: Syllabus, Previous Year Papers, Sample Papers, MCQs and Exam Pattern
Preparation with complete Humanities Stream Study Materials including History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Economics, and English Core. This guide is designed in accordance with the CBSE curriculum and sample papers for 2026-27. It covers subject wise syllabus, distribution of marks in theory and practicals, competency based question paper format, previous year papers and practice multiple choice questions.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Scoring 95 or more marks in CBSE Class 12 Humanities (Arts) Stream Board Exams 2027 is possible only if you have a well-prepared study strategy based on thorough reading of NCERT textbooks, well-structured point-wise answers writing, and solving source based, cartoon based and pointing questions on maps.
In all main Humanities subjects i.e., History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Economics and English Core, the official CBSE Sample Question Papers 2026-27 have 50% competency based questions. That means that you need to pay attention not only to writing short and long answers but also to understanding the passages of history, cartoons of political science, psychological cases from life, and the geographical information.
The following is the complete study material for CBSE Class 12 Humanities Stream Board Exams 2027 that is especially compiled to help you prepare for your boards effectively and conveniently. It includes the latest chapter-wise syllabus, updated exam pattern, official CBSE sample question papers with marking schemes, previous year question papers (PYQs), and important MCQs with answers.
CBSE Class 12 Humanities Stream Study Material 2027: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the CBSE Class 12 Humanities Stream Study Material 2027:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class & Stream
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Class 12 – Humanities (Arts) Stream
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Academic Session & Exam Year
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2026–27 Session (Board Exam 2027)
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Core & Elective Subjects
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• History (Code 027)
• Political Science (Code 028)
• Geography (Code 029)
• Sociology (Code 039)
• Psychology (Code 037)
• Economics (Code 030)
• English Core (Code 301)
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Total Marks Distribution
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100 Marks per Subject:
• 80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Project: History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, English
• 70 Marks Theory + 30 Marks Practical: Geography, Psychology
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Exam Duration & Mode
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3 Hours per Subject (Offline Pen-and-Paper Board Examination)
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Question Typology & Weightage
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50% Competency-Based Questions (Source/Passage-Based, Cartoons, Case Studies, Assertion-Reason), 20% Objective MCQs, 30% Short & Long Answers + Map Work
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Map Work Weightage
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• History: 5 Marks (Indian History sites)
• Geography: 10 Marks (5 Marks World Map + 5 Marks India Map)
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Negative Marking
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No negative marking in the board examination
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Minimum Passing Criteria
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33% marks separately in Theory and Practical/Project Work in each subject
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Official Websites
CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 Syllabus
The CBSE Class 12 Humanities Syllabus 2026-27 is inclusive of the important Arts streams such as History (Code 027), Political Science (Code 028), Geography (Code 029), Sociology (Code 039), Psychology (Code 037), Economics (Code 030) and English Core. Each of the above-mentioned subject has 100 marks each divided in the following pattern – 80 marks theory & 20 marks project in History, Political Science, Sociology and Economics and 70 marks theory and 30 marks practical in Geography and Psychology. History includes Ancient India, Medieval India and Modern India, Political Science deals with World Politics and Post-Independence India, Geography covers Human Geography and Indian Geography. The rationalised syllabus of NCERT will make sure that you study only active board chapters and avoid deleted portions and plan an effective revision schedule for 2027.
CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 Exam Pattern
The CBSE Class 12 Humanities Paper Pattern 2027 comprises of 3 hours written test, conducted offline, with no negative marking. The core subjects' question papers have either 80 or 70 marks for theoretical questions and 30 to 35 questions with 1-mark objective type questions followed by 2 mark, 3 mark, 4 mark, 6 mark, and 8 mark descriptive type questions. 50 percent of questions are competency based, which include excerpts from historical documents, political cartoon analysis, case studies from practical psychology, and map work, 5 marks in history and 10 marks in geography. Students need to secure 33 percent marks separately in theory and practical/project assessments to pass.
CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 Sample Paper
Solving the CBSE Class 12 Humanities Sample Papers 2026-27, which are available on cbseacademic.nic.in, is one of the best ways to get ready for the coming board exams. The CBSE Class 12 Humanities Sample Papers are designed by the board itself and help students understand the format of questions, choices, word limit, source or cartoon-based questions from the subjects of History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, and Psychology. Solving full-length sample papers in just 3 hours improves the writing speed of students and helps them allocate time appropriately for different sections of the exam. Solving the CBSE Marking Scheme is also beneficial in this context.
CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 MCQs
Multiple Choice Questions come with a total of 12 to 21 marks in each of the CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 theory papers; this is an excellent chance to score complete marks in no time at all. Instead of assessing mere memorization skills, CBSE creates assertion and reason sets, chronology, match the following, and short passage MCQs. Chapter wise MCQ practice on the topics of Indian History, Contemporary World Politics, Human Geography, Social Institutions, and Psychological Disorders enhances conceptual clarity and helps in developing reading abilities as well. Regular practice of MCQs makes sure that arts students can differentiate between similar choices, can avoid typical errors, and can utilize the saved time for longer answers.
CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 Previous Year Question Paper
Working out previous year papers of CBSE Class 12 Humanities is a must for scoring well in 2027. Topics such as Harappan Sites, the 1975 Emergency, World Map, Map of India, and disorders in Psychology which have appeared repeatedly in previous years’ exams since 2022 to 2026 are some of the examples of what should be studied in history, political science, geography, sociology, and psychology. Working out papers of past years with a 3-hour timer will make you understand the level of difficulty in the real examination and write faster.
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