CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Scoring 95 or more marks in CBSE Class 12 Humanities (Arts) Stream Board Exams 2027 is possible only if you have a well-prepared study strategy based on thorough reading of NCERT textbooks, well-structured point-wise answers writing, and solving source based, cartoon based and pointing questions on maps. In all main Humanities subjects i.e., History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Economics and English Core, the official CBSE Sample Question Papers 2026-27 have 50% competency based questions. That means that you need to pay attention not only to writing short and long answers but also to understanding the passages of history, cartoons of political science, psychological cases from life, and the geographical information. The following is the complete study material for CBSE Class 12 Humanities Stream Board Exams 2027 that is especially compiled to help you prepare for your boards effectively and conveniently. It includes the latest chapter-wise syllabus, updated exam pattern, official CBSE sample question papers with marking schemes, previous year question papers (PYQs), and important MCQs with answers.

CBSE Class 12 Humanities Stream Study Material 2027: Key Highlights Below are the key highlights related to the CBSE Class 12 Humanities Stream Study Material 2027: Particular Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class & Stream Class 12 – Humanities (Arts) Stream Academic Session & Exam Year 2026–27 Session (Board Exam 2027) Core & Elective Subjects • History (Code 027)

• Political Science (Code 028)

• Geography (Code 029)

• Sociology (Code 039)

• Psychology (Code 037)

• Economics (Code 030)

• English Core (Code 301) Total Marks Distribution 100 Marks per Subject:

• 80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Project: History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, English

• 70 Marks Theory + 30 Marks Practical: Geography, Psychology Exam Duration & Mode 3 Hours per Subject (Offline Pen-and-Paper Board Examination) Question Typology & Weightage 50% Competency-Based Questions (Source/Passage-Based, Cartoons, Case Studies, Assertion-Reason), 20% Objective MCQs, 30% Short & Long Answers + Map Work Map Work Weightage • History: 5 Marks (Indian History sites)

• Geography: 10 Marks (5 Marks World Map + 5 Marks India Map) Negative Marking No negative marking in the board examination Minimum Passing Criteria 33% marks separately in Theory and Practical/Project Work in each subject Official Websites cbse.gov.in | cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 Syllabus The CBSE Class 12 Humanities Syllabus 2026-27 is inclusive of the important Arts streams such as History (Code 027), Political Science (Code 028), Geography (Code 029), Sociology (Code 039), Psychology (Code 037), Economics (Code 030) and English Core. Each of the above-mentioned subject has 100 marks each divided in the following pattern – 80 marks theory & 20 marks project in History, Political Science, Sociology and Economics and 70 marks theory and 30 marks practical in Geography and Psychology. History includes Ancient India, Medieval India and Modern India, Political Science deals with World Politics and Post-Independence India, Geography covers Human Geography and Indian Geography. The rationalised syllabus of NCERT will make sure that you study only active board chapters and avoid deleted portions and plan an effective revision schedule for 2027.

CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 MCQs Multiple Choice Questions come with a total of 12 to 21 marks in each of the CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 theory papers; this is an excellent chance to score complete marks in no time at all. Instead of assessing mere memorization skills, CBSE creates assertion and reason sets, chronology, match the following, and short passage MCQs. Chapter wise MCQ practice on the topics of Indian History, Contemporary World Politics, Human Geography, Social Institutions, and Psychological Disorders enhances conceptual clarity and helps in developing reading abilities as well. Regular practice of MCQs makes sure that arts students can differentiate between similar choices, can avoid typical errors, and can utilize the saved time for longer answers. Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027 Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2027 Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2027