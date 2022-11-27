Red Planet Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

Red Planet Day is observed annually on November 28. The fourth planet from the Sun is the Red Planet or Mars. It has a very thin atmosphere over a dusty, chilly, desert world. Along with having seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, extinct volcanoes, and evidence that it was once even more active, Mars is a dynamic planet.

History

On November 28, Red Planet Day is observed in remembrance of the 1964 NASA launch of Mariner 4, the first spacecraft to land on Mars. The spacecraft finally made a fly-by of the red planet on July 14, 1965, after traveling there for nearly eight months.

The Mariner 4 spacecraft was built to collect data during fly-bys, enabling planetary exploration and up-close scientific observations of Mars, and to relay that data back to people on Earth.

Significance

Red Planet Day is the ideal opportunity to take advantage of learning more about our neighboring planet. Getting interesting facts is a fun way to share them with loved ones, close friends, or coworkers to spread awareness for the day.

Fun Facts

The first person to view Mars through a telescope was Galileo Galilei. The planet's name, which is connected to its red appearance, derives from the Roman deity.

Due to its greater distance from the Sun than Earth, Mars experiences weather that is made up of extreme temperatures. The temperature can go from -191 to +81 degrees Fahrenheit.

The gravitational pull of the Red Planet is roughly one-third that of Earth. As a result of the different pull of gravity, a person who weighed 100 pounds on Earth would only weigh about 38 pounds in space.

Mars' orbit is much slower to complete because of how far away it is from the Sun. Approximately 687 days would pass in a "year" on Mars, which is nearly twice as long as a year on Earth.

Around Mars, there are no rings.

Phobos and Deimos are the names of Mars' two moons.

Enjoy Red Planet Day to share information about Planets. Happy Red Planet Day!