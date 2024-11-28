Red Planet Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

Why Is Red Planet Day Celebrated Every Year On November 28?
Red Planet Day 2026: Red Planet Day is observed annually on November 28. The day commemorates the Mariner 4 spacecraft's launch on November 28, 1964.
Red Planet Day 2026: Red Planet Day, observed annually on November 28, celebrates humanity’s enduring fascination with Mars, the "Red Planet." It has a very thin atmosphere over a dusty, chilly, desert world. Along with having seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, extinct volcanoes, and evidence that it was once even more active, Mars is a dynamic planet.
This day marks a pivotal moment in space exploration history, commemorating the launch of NASA's Mariner 4 spacecraft in 1964, which became the first successful mission to send back close-up images of Mars. It’s a day to honour past achievements, reflects on Mars' significance in scientific research, and inspire future explorations.
History of Red Planet Day
Red Planet Day traces its roots to November 28, 1964, when NASA's Mariner 4 spacecraft was launched on its historic journey to Mars. This mission marked humanity’s first detailed encounter with the Red Planet, reaching Mars in July 1965 and transmitting the first close-up images of its surface. These photos revealed a desolate, crater-filled landscape, dispelling earlier speculations of canals and potential life.
The success of Mariner 4 paved the way for subsequent missions, including orbiters, rovers, and landers, which have deepened our understanding of Mars.
Significance of Red Planet Day
Scientific Discovery
Mars has always been a focal point for scientists due to its similarities to Earth and its potential to harbor life. Understanding the planet's geology, atmosphere, and potential for water offers insights into Earth's past and future, particularly concerning climate change and planetary evolution.
Search for Life
The quest to discover extraterrestrial life remains central to Mars exploration. Traces of water ice, organic molecules, and methane spikes have fueled speculation about past microbial life. Red Planet Day encourages discussions on these findings and their implications.
Future of Human Exploration
Mars represents humanity’s next frontier for manned space exploration. Organizations like NASA, SpaceX, and ESA envision future colonies on Mars, making it a critical stepping stone for interplanetary travel. Red Planet Day inspires public interest and support for these ambitious endeavours.
Fun Facts
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The first telescopic observations of Mars are believed to have been made by Galileo Galilei in 1610. The planet's name, which is connected to its red appearance, derives from the Roman god of war.
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Due to its greater distance from the Sun than Earth, Mars experiences extreme temperatures. They can range from about -225 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
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The gravitational pull of the Red Planet is roughly 38% that of Earth. As a result, a person who weighs 100 pounds on Earth would weigh about 38 pounds on Mars.
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Mars takes approximately 687 Earth days to complete one orbit around the Sun. This means a year on Mars is nearly twice as long as a year on Earth.
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Mars has no rings.
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Phobos and Deimos are the names of Mars' 2 moons
Source: NASA
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