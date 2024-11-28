Red Planet Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

Red Planet Day 2026: Red Planet Day, observed annually on November 28, celebrates humanity’s enduring fascination with Mars, the "Red Planet." It has a very thin atmosphere over a dusty, chilly, desert world. Along with having seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, extinct volcanoes, and evidence that it was once even more active, Mars is a dynamic planet.

This day marks a pivotal moment in space exploration history, commemorating the launch of NASA's Mariner 4 spacecraft in 1964, which became the first successful mission to send back close-up images of Mars. It’s a day to honour past achievements, reflects on Mars' significance in scientific research, and inspire future explorations.

History of Red Planet Day

Red Planet Day traces its roots to November 28, 1964, when NASA's Mariner 4 spacecraft was launched on its historic journey to Mars. This mission marked humanity’s first detailed encounter with the Red Planet, reaching Mars in July 1965 and transmitting the first close-up images of its surface. These photos revealed a desolate, crater-filled landscape, dispelling earlier speculations of canals and potential life.