A 16-year-old Indian boy recently took social media by storm after posting a picture with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The boy is Raul John Aju, who met Putin during the AI Journey 2026 conference earlier this week. He shared a selfie with the Russian President on social media, which soon became a point of discussion. Raul John Aju is also known as the 'AI Kid of India'. He is an AI entrepreneur and developer who has developed several artificial intelligence tools and platforms at a very young age. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raul John Aju (@raul_the_rockstar) Who is Raul John Aju? Hailing from Kerala, Raul John Aju is an AI entrepreneur and educator. He has been a keen enthusiast of technology since his early days, when he was around 9 years old. He started with video editing before eventually exploring artificial intelligence.

At the age of 12, he developed a robot called MeBot as part of a science project at his school. These experiences and experiments encouraged him to explore more opportunities in this particular field. He then founded AIRealm Technologies in August 2024 and started working on AI-based products and platforms. As per reports, Raul has so far developed more than 15 AI tools at such an unbelievable age. These include RESQ AI, MeBot, ZapGap, Investo AI and FeedFye. Raul John Aju: Key Details Particulars Details Name Raul John Aju Age 16 years Hometown Kochi, Kerala Education Class 12, Commerce Startup AIRealm Technologies Raul John Aju's AI Startup and Education Initiatives One of the major parts of Raul's work revolves around making artificial intelligence more accessible to people. Through initiatives such as ThinkCraft Academy, he provides AI training to students and working professionals.

His initiatives have reportedly reached nearly 5 lakh learners around the world. These include students from some of the leading higher education institutions with learners from foreign universities and corporate organisations. As per reports, his startup has around 15 employees, with some team members working remotely from other countries. Despite managing his business, Raul continues to pursue his studies as a Class 12 commerce student. His key initiatives include: ThinkCraft Academy: Provides AI training to students and working professionals.

AIRealm Technologies: Focuses on developing AI-based products and platforms.

MeBot: An AI-powered robot that Raul initially developed as a school science project.

RESQ AI: One of the AI tools developed under his initiatives.

ZapGap: Another AI-based tool developed by Raul.

Investo AI: An AI tool focused on investment-related assistance.

FeedFye: One of the AI platforms included in his portfolio.