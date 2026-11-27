Who is the Indian Boy Who Took a Selfie With Vladimir Putin? Meet Entrepreneur Raul John Aju
Raul John Aju, India's AI Kid, made headlines after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Know about his early interest in technology, AI startup, projects and achievements.
A 16-year-old Indian boy recently took social media by storm after posting a picture with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The boy is Raul John Aju, who met Putin during the AI Journey 2026 conference earlier this week.
He shared a selfie with the Russian President on social media, which soon became a point of discussion.
Raul John Aju is also known as the 'AI Kid of India'. He is an AI entrepreneur and developer who has developed several artificial intelligence tools and platforms at a very young age.
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Who is Raul John Aju?
Hailing from Kerala, Raul John Aju is an AI entrepreneur and educator. He has been a keen enthusiast of technology since his early days, when he was around 9 years old. He started with video editing before eventually exploring artificial intelligence.
At the age of 12, he developed a robot called MeBot as part of a science project at his school. These experiences and experiments encouraged him to explore more opportunities in this particular field.
He then founded AIRealm Technologies in August 2024 and started working on AI-based products and platforms. As per reports, Raul has so far developed more than 15 AI tools at such an unbelievable age.
These include RESQ AI, MeBot, ZapGap, Investo AI and FeedFye.
Raul John Aju: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Name
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Raul John Aju
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Age
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16 years
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Hometown
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Kochi, Kerala
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Education
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Class 12, Commerce
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Startup
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AIRealm Technologies
Raul John Aju's AI Startup and Education Initiatives
One of the major parts of Raul's work revolves around making artificial intelligence more accessible to people. Through initiatives such as ThinkCraft Academy, he provides AI training to students and working professionals.
His initiatives have reportedly reached nearly 5 lakh learners around the world. These include students from some of the leading higher education institutions with learners from foreign universities and corporate organisations.
As per reports, his startup has around 15 employees, with some team members working remotely from other countries. Despite managing his business, Raul continues to pursue his studies as a Class 12 commerce student.
His key initiatives include:
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ThinkCraft Academy: Provides AI training to students and working professionals.
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AIRealm Technologies: Focuses on developing AI-based products and platforms.
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MeBot: An AI-powered robot that Raul initially developed as a school science project.
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RESQ AI: One of the AI tools developed under his initiatives.
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ZapGap: Another AI-based tool developed by Raul.
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Investo AI: An AI tool focused on investment-related assistance.
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FeedFye: One of the AI platforms included in his portfolio.
When Did Raul John Aju Meet Vladimir Putin?
Raul John Aju met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow on November 26. The three-day conference is being held from November 26 to 28 and brings together experts and professionals working in the field of artificial intelligence.
After the meeting Raul clicked a selfie with Putin on his Instagram account and he wrote, "From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here."
He also spoke about meeting experts at the conference and how the experience made him realise that he still had a lot to learn. He further added, "Still a curious kid, just with a few more stories to tell."
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com