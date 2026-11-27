Gold Reserve GK Quiz: When we talk about gold these days, remember that it is not just a metal but a bigger player in the commodity sector.

Gold is more than just a precious metal used in jewellery. It plays an important role in India's economy, foreign exchange reserves and financial security.

From the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to bring gold back to India to understanding gold purity, hallmarking and international market trends, there is plenty to learn.

Take this 20-question GK quiz and test your knowledge of gold, its history, prices and economic importance.

1. What is the chemical symbol for gold on the periodic table, derived from its Latin name 'Aurum'?

A) Ag

B) Go

C) Au

D) Gd

Answer: C) Au

2. According to the RBI's Half-Yearly Report released in November 2026, how much gold did the central bank bring back to India from overseas vaults between April and September 2026?