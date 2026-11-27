Gold Reserves GK Quiz: 15+ Questions And Answers To Test Your Knowledge
How much do you know about gold? Take this 20-question GK quiz covering gold rates, RBI reserves, gold purity, hallmarking, international prices and the precious metal's role in India's economy.
Gold Reserve GK Quiz: When we talk about gold these days, remember that it is not just a metal but a bigger player in the commodity sector.
Gold is more than just a precious metal used in jewellery. It plays an important role in India's economy, foreign exchange reserves and financial security.
From the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to bring gold back to India to understanding gold purity, hallmarking and international market trends, there is plenty to learn.
Take this 20-question GK quiz and test your knowledge of gold, its history, prices and economic importance.
1. What is the chemical symbol for gold on the periodic table, derived from its Latin name 'Aurum'?
- A) Ag
- B) Go
- C) Au
- D) Gd
Answer: C) Au
2. According to the RBI's Half-Yearly Report released in November 2026, how much gold did the central bank bring back to India from overseas vaults between April and September 2026?
- A) 45.50 metric tonnes
- B) 60.08 metric tonnes
- C) 75.20 metric tonnes
- D) 100.00 metric tonnes
Answer: B) 60.08 metric tonnes
3. What is the percentage of pure gold in 18-karat (18K) gold jewellery?
- A) 58.5%
- B) 75.0%
- C) 83.3%
- D) 91.6%
Answer: B) 75.0%
4. Which country is consistently the world's largest producer of newly mined gold?
- A) South Africa
- B) Australia
- C) China
- D) United States
Answer: C) China
5. In which two Indian cities does the Reserve Bank of India primarily store its domestic gold reserves?
- A) Delhi and Kolkata
- B) Mumbai and Nagpur
- C) Chennai and Bengaluru
- D) Hyderabad and Ahmedabad
Answer: B) Mumbai and Nagpur
6. What does the hallmark number '916' stamped on gold jewellery in India signify?
- A) 24-karat gold with 99.9% purity
- B) 22-karat gold containing 91.6% pure gold
- C) 18-karat gold containing 91.6% alloy
- D) Gold minted in the year 1991
Answer: B) 22-karat gold containing 91.6% pure gold
7. How do rising US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar typically impact international gold prices?
- A) They usually push gold prices sharply upward
- B) They usually put downward pressure on gold prices
- C) They have zero correlation with gold prices
- D) They double the domestic import duty in India
Answer: B) They usually put downward pressure on gold prices
8. What was the Reserve Bank of India's total gold reserve holding as of September 30, 2026?
- A) 740.13 metric tonnes
- B) 810.25 metric tonnes
- C) 880.52 metric tonnes
- D) 950.00 metric tonnes
Answer: C) 880.52 metric tonnes
9. Which commodity exchange is India's largest platform for trading gold futures and options?
- A) NCDEX (National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange)
- B) MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange of India)
- C) ICEX (Indian Commodity Exchange)
- D) BSE Star MF
Answer: B) MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange of India)
10. Why are retail gold rates in Chennai often slightly higher than in cities like Delhi or Mumbai?
- A) Chennai levies a separate state luxury tax on gold
- B) Local bullion association premiums, transportation costs, and high regional demand
- C) Only 24K gold is sold in Chennai retail stores
- D) Import duties are higher at southern ports
Answer: B) Local bullion association premiums, transportation costs, and high regional demand
11. Following the April–September 2026 repatriation, roughly what percentage of India's total gold reserves is stored domestically within India?
- A) 65%
- B) 74%
- C) 84%
- D) 92%
Answer: C) 84%
12. What is the standard Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate levied on the purchase of gold jewellery in India (excluding making charges)?
- A) 1.5%
- B) 3%
- C) 5%
- D) 12%
Answer: B) 3%
13. With which two international institutions does the RBI store the remaining approximately 16% of India's overseas gold reserves?
- A) World Bank and IMF
- B) Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Swiss National Bank
- C) Bank of England and Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
- D) European Central Bank and Bank of Japan
Answer: C) Bank of England and Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
14. In international bullion markets, gold prices are standardly quoted per troy ounce. Approximately how many grams equal one troy ounce?
- A) 28.35 grams
- B) 30.00 grams
- C) 31.10 grams
- D) 32.50 grams
Answer: C) 31.10 grams
15. What was the share of gold in India's total foreign exchange reserves at the end of September 2026?
- A) 8.50%
- B) 14.38%
- C) 19.25%
- D) 24.10%
Answer: B) 14.38%
16. Which regulatory body made the 6-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) mandatory for selling hallmarked gold jewellery in India?
- A) SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India)
- B) RBI (Reserve Bank of India)
- C) BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards)
- D) MMTC-PAMP
Answer: C) BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards)
17. What was the primary reason the total dollar value of India's gold reserves fell from approximately $115.40 billion in March 2026 to $106.08 billion in September 2026, despite the physical tonnage remaining steady?
- A) The RBI sold 60 tonnes of gold in the open market
- B) A decline in international gold prices during that period
- C) Heavy depreciation of the British Pound
- D) Transfer of gold to commercial banks
Answer: B) A decline in international gold prices during that period
18. Which association publishes the daily indicative benchmark retail selling rates for gold and silver in India?
- A) Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)
- B) India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
- C) National Stock Exchange (NSE)
- D) Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Answer: B) India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
19. Which of the following metals is most commonly alloyed with pure gold to create 'Rose Gold'?
- A) Platinum
- B) Copper
- C) Nickel
- D) Zinc
Answer: B) Copper
20. What is a primary geopolitical reason central banks, including the RBI, have increased domestic gold storage in recent years?
- A) To earn higher interest from local retail jewellers
- B) To avoid sanction risks and ensure direct physical control during global crises
- C) Because foreign vaults no longer accept gold bars
- D) To reduce the weight of gold shipments
Answer: B) To avoid sanction risks and ensure direct physical control during global crises
Also Read: India Now Stores 84% of Its Gold Reserves Domestically: RBI Brings Back 60 Tonnes From Overseas Vaults, What Is The Total Value? Check Details
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