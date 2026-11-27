For months, lakhs of families across Punjab watched their phones, waiting to see if their ration cards would be restored. That wait ended in Moga on Thursday, November 26, 2026, when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal formally rolled out the Punjab Smart Ration Card Scheme. The drive approves 10 lakh new beneficiaries out of 19.25 lakh applicants who applied during July's special campaign with a promise of free monthly wheat alongside a brand-new kitchen staple bundle. Numbers tell the scale of this rollout. Punjab currently serves 1.36 crore beneficiaries across 39.73 lakh families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. When the state opened digital applications in July 2026 through Sewa Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and online portals, 19.25 lakh households applied.

District officials followed up with door-to-door verification. Speaking at the Moga launch, Mann stated, "The entire exercise has been conducted through a digital, transparent and impartial system to ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive their rightful entitlements, without any discrimination or political interference". What Is Included in the Punjab Smart Ration Card and 'Meri Rasoi' Kit? If your name is on the approved list, you get two distinct benefits. First is your central NFSA entitlement of 5 kg free wheat per family member every month. Second is the state's newly introduced Meri Rasoi kit. Each kit packs five everyday kitchen essentials: 2 kg pulses

2 kg sugar

1 kg iodized salt

200 grams turmeric powder

1 litre mustard oil For daily-wage earners who account for roughly 4 lakh of the newly approved cards, free cooking oil and pulses cut directly into monthly grocery inflation.

How do You Check Your Punjab Smart Ration Card Status Online? The state government is sending notifications via SMS, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) calls, and physical letters. But if you want to check right now, log in to the ERCMS portal (ercms.punjab.gov.in) or the eServices Punjab platform (eservices.punjab.gov.in) using the application reference number you received in July. Once your card links to the online distribution system (epos.punjab.gov.in), you can also view your digital card on the Mera Ration 2.0 app or DigiLocker. What are the Mandatory e-KYC Rules at Your Ration Depot? Getting approved isn't the final step. You won't get your grain unless every single member listed on your card completes biometric verification. "I appeal to all beneficiaries to immediately complete their e-KYC through their nearest ration depot or authorised dealer so that they can continue receiving free wheat under the NFSA without any interruption," Mann urged during the launch.

Take every family member's Aadhaar card to your local fair price shop, Punjab has 16,551 across the state, and finish the fingerprint or iris scan before the next distribution cycle begins. Who was Selected Among the 19.25 Lakh Applicants and What Happens to the Rest? If 10 lakh were approved, what happens to the remaining 9.25 lakh applicants? Officials say selection relied on digital scoring under a "No Cash, No Farmaish" rule to replace roughly 10 lakh previously deleted cards within Punjab's 1.48 crore central quota. Eligible applicants who didn't make Thursday's first cut aren't locked out. They've been placed on a waiting list for the next phase. Roughly 1.25 lakh applicants with incomplete records are getting another window to fix their paperwork. Also Read - Ayushman Bharat Card 2026: How to Add Family Member Names Online via Mobile App