CLAT 2027: Consortium of NLUs Issues Official Warning Against False Paper Leak Claims
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has dismissed CLAT 2027 paper leak claims on social media platforms and warned students against paying scammers ahead of the December 6, 2026 exam.
Key Points
- The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled for December 6, 2026.
- Consortium of NLUs dismissed viral CLAT 2027 paper leak claims.
- Students warned against fraudsters offering advance access for money.
Ahead of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 scheduled for December 6, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has issued an official public notice dismissing the viral CLAT 2027 paper leak claims circulating on various social media platforms. Warning students and parents against fraudsters offering advance access to the question paper in exchange for money, the Consortium has also clarified that no third party holds or can sell the upcoming examination paper. Reports have recently surfaced about a social media channel allegedly demanding Rs. 10,000 for early access to the CLAT 2027 question paper and sharing sample questions to appear genuine. The Consortium has firmly rejected these claims as completely false and advised aspirants not to pay money or share personal or bank details, or engage with any suspicious accounts.
CLAT Exam 2027 Official Paper Leak Warning
The Consortium has issued the warning against the false claims of a paper leak. The warning has been issued through an official notification. The Consortium has also advised students and their parents to stay aware of these scammers and has also advised them not to believe any information released or circulated by third parties and to completely rely on the official website for any latest updates. Given below is the official warning PDF of the CLAT 2027:-
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CLAT Exam 2027 Official Paper Leak Warning
Also check, CLAT 2027 Admit Card Released: Check Download Link For UG, PG Hall Ticket, Exam Date, Timing Details
CLAT 2027: Strict Legal Actions & How to Report Fake Paper Leak Claims
The Consortium has warned that attempting to buy, access, or circulate unauthorised exam material is a punishable offence and will attract strict action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, along with the cybercrime laws.
How To Report Fake Paper Leak Claims?
Students and parents who spot any suspicious social media account should take screenshots and save the URLs, account IDs, and payment requests without forwarding them to others and email the evidence directly to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or report it on cybercrime.gov.in.
Candidates and their parents are advised to rely completely on consortiumofnlus.ac.in for authentic admit card and exam updates.
Also check, CISF Admit Card 2026 Out : Download Hall Ticket for Constable Fire, Tradesmen, Driver & ASI CBE at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
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