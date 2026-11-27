Vande Bharat Express is one of India’s major railway modernisation projects. Introduced in 2019, this semi-high-speed train has transformed inter-city travel with modern facilities, improved passenger comfort and faster acceleration. Initially known as Train 18, it was developed under the Make in India initiative. Over the years, Indian Railways has expanded the service to several routes and introduced different train variants.How much do you know about Vande Bharat Express? Attempt these 10 questions to test your knowledge of its history, speed, routes, features and technology. Vande Bharat Express Quiz: 10 Questions Q1. What was the original name of Vande Bharat Express? A. Train 18

B. Train 20

C. Train 16

D. Train 22 Answer: A. Train 18 Vande Bharat Express was initially known as Train 18 during its development. It was designed and manufactured in India as a modern trainset.

Q2. Which factory manufactured the first Vande Bharat trainset? A. Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala

B. Integral Coach Factory, Chennai

C. Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli

D. Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi Answer: B. Integral Coach Factory, Chennai The first Vande Bharat trainset was manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Q3. Which route hosted India’s first Vande Bharat Express in 2019? A. New Delhi-Mumbai

B. New Delhi-Katra

C. New Delhi-Varanasi

D. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Answer: C. New Delhi-Varanasi The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019. It connected New Delhi with Varanasi through Kanpur and Prayagraj. Q4. What is the maximum operating speed of Vande Bharat trains? A. 130 kmph

B. 140 kmph

C. 160 kmph

D. 180 kmph Answer: C. 160 kmph Vande Bharat trains have a design speed of 180 kmph, while their maximum operating speed is 160 kmph. Actual speeds depend on track conditions and route restrictions.

Q5. What is the name of India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection system? A. GPS

B. KAVACH

C. V-SAT

D. FOIS Answer: B. KAVACH KAVACH is India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection system. It is designed to improve railway safety and help prevent collisions caused by certain operational errors. Q6. Which route hosted the first regular Vande Bharat Sleeper service in January 2026? A. Howrah-Kamakhya

B. New Delhi-Varanasi

C. Mumbai-Ahmedabad

D. Chennai-Mysuru Answer: A. Howrah-Kamakhya The first regular Vande Bharat Sleeper service began operations on January 22, 2026, connecting Howrah in West Bengal with Kamakhya in Assam. Q7. Which of the following are features of Vande Bharat trains? A. Regenerative braking

B. CCTV cameras

C. Steam-powered engine

D. GPS-based passenger information Answer: A, B and D Vande Bharat trains feature regenerative braking, CCTV cameras and GPS-based passenger information systems. They are electric trainsets and do not use steam-powered engines.