UP PGT Online Form 2026: Last Date Today to Apply for 2,607 Posts, Check Eligibility

UP PGT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will close the online applications for the UP PGT Recruitment 2026 today October 17, 2026. Through this recruitment UPESSC aims to fill 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies in secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The application process has already commenced from September 18, 2026 and the last date to edit the online application form is October 21, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to complete the application process through the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 15 to December 16, 2026.

UP PGT Online Form 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who want to apply for the UP PGT Teacher Vacancy 2026 should remember that they must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before filling the application form. The recruitment includes 2329 posts in boys schools and 278 posts in girls schools. The application fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card or net banking. Check the direct link to apply for UP PGT Online form in the table below.