UP PGT Online Form 2026: Last Date Today to Apply for 2,607 Posts, Check Eligibility
The UPESSC will close the UP PGT Recruitment 2026 application process today October 17 for 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online at upessc.up.gov.in after completing One Time Registration (OTR). Check all details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for UP PGT Recruitment 2026 close today, October 17, 2026.
- A total of 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies will be filled.
- The written exam is scheduled for December 15 and 16, 2026.
UP PGT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will close the online applications for the UP PGT Recruitment 2026 today October 17, 2026. Through this recruitment UPESSC aims to fill 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies in secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The application process has already commenced from September 18, 2026 and the last date to edit the online application form is October 21, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to complete the application process through the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 15 to December 16, 2026.
UP PGT Online Form 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who want to apply for the UP PGT Teacher Vacancy 2026 should remember that they must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before filling the application form. The recruitment includes 2329 posts in boys schools and 278 posts in girls schools. The application fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card or net banking. Check the direct link to apply for UP PGT Online form in the table below.
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UP PGT Online Form Link
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UP PGT Official Notification 2026
UP PGT Teacher Notification 2026 Highlights
The commission released the UP PGT notification under Advt 06/2026 on September 15, 2026. The selection process consists of a written examination of 360 marks then an interview of 40 marks and at last final merit list based on the combined performance in the respective stages. Check the table below for details related to the recruitment process.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Exam Name
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UP PGT Selection Examination 2026
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Advertisement Number
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06/2026
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Post Name
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Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
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No of Vacancies
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2,607
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Application Start Date
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September 18, 2026
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Last Date for Submitting Online Application
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October 17, 2026
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Last Date for Application Correction
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October 21, 2026
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Exam Date
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December 15 and 16, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP PGT Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria such as educational and age requirements as mentioned in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university or institution.
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A Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from an NCTE recognised programme is required for most subjects.
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Some subjects such as Physical Education, Music, Home Science and others have specific qualification requirements.
2. Age Limit ( As of July 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years
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The maximum age to apply is 62 years
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Age relaxations and reservation benefits are applicable to candidates as per the rules mentioned in the notification.
How to Apply for UP PGT Teacher Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the UP PGT application process-
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Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
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Complete One Time Registration (OTR) if not done.
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Now click on the UP PGT Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Enter the personal, educational and other details in the application form.
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Upload the relevant documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Check all details once and then submit the online application form.
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Save the form for future references.
UP PGT Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates have to pay the prescribed application fees as stated in the official notification. Check the category wise fees distribution in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General, OBC, EWS and Others
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Rs 1,500
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SC / ST
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Rs 750
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Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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Rs 500
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.