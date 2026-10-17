Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Revised Schedule for Postponed Exam Released

The board earlier issued a notification regarding the postponement of Kerala Plus One SAY examinations to be conducted in Gulf, Lakshadweep, and Mahe due to the hartal announced in Idukki district. As per the new notification, the postponed exam has been rescheduled for 2 PM.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has released the revised schedule for the postponed plus one postponed supplementary examinations. As per the schedule released, the postponed examination will be conducted today, October 17, 2026.

Notification for Schools Acting as PSC exam Centres

PSC examinations are being conducted in a few schools in Kerala on the afternoon of October 17, 2026. In schools where PSC examinations are scheduled, Chief Superintendents / Principals have been asked to make necessary arrangements to conduct the examination utilising all classrooms, including LP / UP / High School classes. Headmasters (HMs) / Sub-heads have also been asked to vacate and hand over the classrooms if requested by the Principals.

Candidates appearing for the Kerala Plus One SAY Examination 2026 must make sure they reach their designated examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned. Students must carry their admit cards and ID cards with them for the exams. The SAY examinations are a second chance for students to improve their scores and be eligible to continue with their Class 12 education. Students unable to clear the exams will be given a second chance along with the Class 11 board exams scheduled for March 2027.