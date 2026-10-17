Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Revised Schedule for Postponed Exam Released
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026 revised schedule has been released online. The exam, postponed due to a hartal in Idukki, will be conducted at 2 PM today, October 17, 2026.
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has released the revised schedule for the postponed plus one postponed supplementary examinations. As per the schedule released, the postponed examination will be conducted today, October 17, 2026.
The board earlier issued a notification regarding the postponement of Kerala Plus One SAY examinations to be conducted in Gulf, Lakshadweep, and Mahe due to the hartal announced in Idukki district. As per the new notification, the postponed exam has been rescheduled for 2 PM.
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026 Revised Schedule - Click Here
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Notification for Schools Acting as PSC exam Centres
PSC examinations are being conducted in a few schools in Kerala on the afternoon of October 17, 2026. In schools where PSC examinations are scheduled, Chief Superintendents / Principals have been asked to make necessary arrangements to conduct the examination utilising all classrooms, including LP / UP / High School classes. Headmasters (HMs) / Sub-heads have also been asked to vacate and hand over the classrooms if requested by the Principals.
Candidates appearing for the Kerala Plus One SAY Examination 2026 must make sure they reach their designated examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned. Students must carry their admit cards and ID cards with them for the exams. The SAY examinations are a second chance for students to improve their scores and be eligible to continue with their Class 12 education. Students unable to clear the exams will be given a second chance along with the Class 11 board exams scheduled for March 2027.
Kerala Plus One SAY Examination 2026: Important Instructions
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Candidates appearing for the postponed Kerala Plus One SAY exams need to report to the designated exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam
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Candidates need to have with them hard copies of their SAY exam admit card. Soft copies on mobile phones will not be accepted
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Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted after the commencement of the exam
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Students are not allowed to leave the exam hall before the exams conclude
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Mobile phones, smartphones, Bluetooth headphones, pages, calculators, and any other electronic or mechanical device are not allowed inside the exam hall
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Students caught cheating or practising unfair means will not be allowed to continue with their exams
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.