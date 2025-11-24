Can You Solve 15 Maths Problems In 60 Seconds? Only 1% High IQ With Mental Speed Can Answer Correctly!

The ability to solve maths picture puzzles, especially when timed, is a good measure of your logical and pattern recognition skills.
Solving maths puzzles requires you to be mentally sharp and agile at identifying patterns and applying the mathematics rules to find a solution.
Maths puzzles challenge your critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and intelligence.
Successfully figuring out a solution under timed pressure indicates a strong ability to work with numerical problems and solve equations mentally. This is a rare sign of exceptionally high IQ.
People good at solving maths puzzles in their head show remarkable speed and accuracy in identifying patterns (visually) without using pen and paper.
This also shows qualities of determination and persistence, as these people stick to a disciplined routine of getting better at what they identified as their strength.
Here is a viral IQ test that only a few high-IQ people can solve. If you enjoy maths puzzles, you will come back for more!
These 15 mind-bending logic maths problems will reveal your IQ, as these maths equations will test your mental speed, logical reasoning, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
Do you think you can solve all of them in 60 seconds or less?
15 Maths Problems In 60 Seconds To Prove Your Mental Speed! Ready?
Each correct answer equals 1 point. Let's see how many you answer correctly! Each problem looks simple but these can trick you mind.
These maths problems will test your operation skills, mental math speed, and problem-solving skills.
Keep a pencil or pen and paper to keep noting down the answer to each question. We have revealed the solution at the end.
Q1) 2x2+2x2
a. 6
b. 8
c. 4
Q2) 3x3+3x3
a. 9
b. 6
c. 12
Q3) 20-10/2-4
a. 12
b. 11
c. 10
Q4) 6-4(6-4)
a. -5
b. -2
c. -6
Q5) 6x2÷2x6
a. 26
b. 36
c. 46
Q6) 10÷5(4-2)
a. 6
b. 4
c. 8
Q7) 10+3x2^2
a. 24
b. 26
c. 22
Q8) 50÷5^2+3
a. 7
b. 5
c. 2
Q9) 5-5x5-5
a. -25
b. -35
c. -15
Q10) 8÷1/2x2
a. 12
b. 32
c. 22
Q11) 8÷4(1+1)
a. 2
b. 6
c. 4
Q12) 6-6(6-6)
a. 2
b. 0
c. 6
Q13) 2+(3x2)^2÷6
a. 4
b. 8
c. 0
Q14) 5÷5÷5x5
a. 0
b. 5
c. 1
Q15) 15÷5x2+3
a. 6
b. 3
c. 9
Did you attempt all 15 problems? Time to check your score!
Maths Puzzles With Answer
1. a, 2. a, 3. b, 4. b, 5. b, 6. b, 7. c, 8. b, 9. a, 10. b, 11. c, 12. c, 13. b, 14. c, 15. c
How many did you get correct? Share your scores in the comments. Remember each correct answer equals one point.
