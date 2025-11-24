NYT Mini Crossword Today’s Answers for Monday Nov. 24, 2025!

NYT Mini Crossword Today: The NYT Mini Crossword today for Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, is here, and so are the answers you need! The NYT Mini Crossword is a quick, clever daily puzzle from The New York Times that delivers a bite-sized brain workout in just a few clues. It helps boost your vocabulary, sharpen problem-solving skills, and add a fun mental challenge to your routine. In this guide, you’ll find the complete answer key for the NYT Mini Crossword today, but before that, we’ll walk through helpful hints and first-letter clues to make solving even easier. Check the NYT Mini Crossword Today Answers for this word puzzle. Also, Find the NYT Mini Crossword clues, first letter hints and NYT Mini Answers here! NYT Mini Crossword Clues for November 24: Across & Down The NYT Mini Crossword is a fantastic way to sharpen your mind with a quick, witty mental exercise. Below are the clues and solutions for today's puzzle, Monday, November 24, 2025. See if you can solve the grid before checking the answers!

Across Down 1: Prefix for some music genres 1: Boat's rear 4: Fab ___ (nickname for the Beatles) 2: Shape of a cat with its legs tucked under itself 6: Eagle's claw 3: Flower that's the subject of Dutch festivals 8: Fab ___ (nickname for a noted University of Michigan basketball team) 5: Wander aimlessly 9: Congregant’s seat 7: Like many shows at the top of the Netflix queue Before we reveal any secrets, give your brain a quick workout! Try to guess the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword purely from the clues. No peeking at the first letters yet! If you hit a wall and those tricky clues have you stumped, don't worry—we'll jump to the next step. Let's unlock some solving power by checking the NYT Mini Crossword Hints! NYT Mini Crossword November 24, 2025: First Letters Hints

Think of the first letters as the key to unlocking your crossword brain! Notice how just seeing the initial letter of a word can transform a blank space into a burst of recognition, often allowing you to jumpstart your guesses and secure the answer well before you need the full solution. Let these mini-clues guide you straight to that satisfying completion! Across: A, F, T, F, P

Down: A, L, T, R, N If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1 → ALT

4 → FOUR

6 → TALON

8 → FIVE

9 → PEW