The race to become one of the highest-paid NFL players in 2025 is more intense than ever, with record-setting contracts shaking up every position. Dak Prescott leads the pack with a massive $60 million salary as the quarterback. This makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. Meanwhile, stars like Myles Garrett, Sauce Gardner, Saquon Barkley, and Ja’Marr Chase have each redefined the market at their positions. Let us know about these blockbuster deals that highlight just how much money fuels America’s most popular sport and who’s cashing in big.
Curious who tops the list? This article breaks down the list of highest-paid NFL players by position and just how massive their net worth has become.
List of Top 10 Highest Paid Players by Position
From Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce climbing the ranks of the richest NFL players to Micah Parsons setting NFL contract records, the football money game has never been bigger. Due to their jaw-dropping contracts and endorsements, they have officially become the richest NFL players:
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Contract / Key Figures
|
Quarterback (QB)
|
Dak Prescott
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
$60 million AAV
|
Running Back (RB)
|
Saquon Barkley
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
$20.6 million AAV
|
Wide Receiver (WR)
|
Ja’Marr Chase
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
$40.25 million AAV
|
Tight End (TE)
|
George Kittle
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
$19.1 million AAV
|
Offensive Tackle (OT)
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
$28.12 million AAV
|
Guard (OG)
|
Trey Smith
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
$23–24 million AAV
|
Center (OC)
|
Creed Humphrey
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
$18 million AAV
|
Defensive End / Edge Rusher (DE / Edge)
|
Myles Garrett
|
Cleveland Browns
|
$40 million AAV
|
Defensive Tackle (DT)
|
Chris Jones
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
$31.75 million AAV
|
Cornerback (CB)
|
Sauce Gardner
|
New York Jets
|
$30.1 million AAV
|
Safety (S)
|
Kyle Hamilton
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
$25.1 million AAV
Source: NFL
What Makes These the Highest Paid NFL Players?
When it comes to the richest NFL players, Average Annual Value (AAV) and guaranteed money determine who truly tops the list. Moreover, the record-breaking contracts show how fast non-quarterback positions are catching up in football’s financial race."
|
List of NFL Awards and Trophies
Therefore, from quarterbacks to linemen, the richest players in the NFL are redefining salaries across football. With record-breaking contracts, these stars highlight the league’s booming financial power.
