RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

List of Highest Paid NFL Players, Check NFL Contracts Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 16, 2025, 02:17 EDT

From Saquon Barkley to Myles Garrett and Ja’Marr Chase, see the 2025 list of top 10 highest-paid NFL players by position, contracts, and endorsements.

Add as a preferred source on Google
List of Highest Paid NFL Players, Check Here! (Credits: Britannica)
List of Highest Paid NFL Players, Check Here! (Credits: Britannica)

The race to become one of the highest-paid NFL players in 2025 is more intense than ever, with record-setting contracts shaking up every position. Dak Prescott leads the pack with a massive $60 million salary as the quarterback. This makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. Meanwhile, stars like Myles Garrett, Sauce Gardner, Saquon Barkley, and Ja’Marr Chase have each redefined the market at their positions. Let us know about these blockbuster deals that highlight just how much money fuels America’s most popular sport and who’s cashing in big.

Curious who tops the list? This article breaks down the list of highest-paid NFL players by position and just how massive their net worth has become.

List of Top 10 Highest Paid Players by Position

From Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce climbing the ranks of the richest NFL players to Micah Parsons setting NFL contract records, the football money game has never been bigger. Due to their jaw-dropping contracts and endorsements, they have officially become the richest NFL players: 

Position

Player

Team

Contract / Key Figures

Quarterback (QB)

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

$60 million AAV 

Running Back (RB)

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

$20.6 million AAV 

Wide Receiver (WR)

Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

$40.25 million AAV 

Tight End (TE)

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers

$19.1 million AAV 

Offensive Tackle (OT)

Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$28.12 million AAV 

Guard (OG)

Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

$23–24 million AAV 

Center (OC)

Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs

$18 million AAV 

Defensive End / Edge Rusher (DE / Edge)

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

$40 million AAV 

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

$31.75 million AAV 

Cornerback (CB)

Sauce Gardner

New York Jets

$30.1 million AAV 

Safety (S)

Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens

$25.1 million AAV 

Source: NFL

What Makes These the Highest Paid NFL Players?

When it comes to the richest NFL players, Average Annual Value (AAV) and guaranteed money determine who truly tops the list. Moreover, the record-breaking contracts show how fast non-quarterback positions are catching up in football’s financial race."

  • Average Annual Value (AAV) is the main metric used to compare contracts across positions, rather than total contract size alone.

  • Guaranteed Money also plays a big role. For example, guard Trey Smith got a deal with very high guarantees, making him the highest paid at his position, not just by AAV but by security.

  • Non-quarterback positions are catching up fast in terms of contract size, especially WRs, edge players, and defensive linemen, as per FOX Sports

Also Read: NFL Depth Charts: What They Mean for Starters, Backups & Your Fantasy Team

What are NFL Power Rankings? 

List of NFL Awards and Trophies 

Therefore, from quarterbacks to linemen, the richest players in the NFL are redefining salaries across football. With record-breaking contracts, these stars highlight the league’s booming financial power. 

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.


Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Who is the $250 million NFL contract?
      +
      That title belongs to Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, who signed a six-year, $258 million extension in 2021. With roughly $250 million guaranteed, Allen’s deal is one of the biggest contracts in NFL history and set a new bar for guaranteed money.
    • Who is the highest paid player in NFL history all time?
      +
      The highest paid player in NFL history (all-time contract value) is Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. While Dak Prescott currently leads in highest-paid NFL player 2025, Mahomes’ mega-deal remains the largest NFL contract ever signed in total value.
    • Is there a 400 pound NFL player?
      +
      Yes. The NFL has seen several players weighing close to or above 400 pounds, mostly on the offensive line. The most famous example was Aaron Gibson, a former offensive tackle listed at 410 pounds. While rare, such players show how size can be a factor in the league, though today’s focus is more on agility and conditioning than sheer weight.
    • Who is the highest paid NFL player?
      +
      In 2025, the highest paid NFL player is Dak Prescott, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, earning around $60 million per year (AAV). His deal puts him at the very top of the list of highest paid players in the NFL.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags