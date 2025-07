RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Previous Year Zone-Wise and Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off on 1st July 2025, along with the results. RRB ALP CBT 2 exam conducted on 5th and 6th May 2025. The cut off marks for the Bhopal zone are available for all categories, including General, OBC, SC, and ST. Candidates from other regions can expect their RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off to be released shortly. RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 The RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 1st July 2025, along with the CBT 2 exam results. These cut off marks are different for each RRB zone and category, such as General, OBC, SC, and ST. Candidates can check their region-wise qualifying marks on the official websites of their respective RRBs. The RRB ALP cut off helps determine the minimum score needed to move to the next selection stage.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 Zone Wise The RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 shows the minimum qualifying marks candidates need to clear the exam and move to the next stage of selection. The cutoff is released separately for each RRB zone and category. It helps aspirants evaluate their performance according to their region and reservation category. The cut-off marks can differ significantly from one zone to another. RRB ALP CBT 2 Ahmedabad Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 68.79433 32.26950 28.36880 56.73759 40.42553 ExSM 51.41844 -- -- 55.67376 -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Ajmer Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 66.66667 34.39716 25.53191 40.42553 40.07093 ExSM 47.51773 -- -- -- -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Allahabad Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 68.70748 51.36054 26.53061 64.62585 40.47619 ExSM 45.91837 37.07483 -- 62.58503 --

RRB ALP CBT 2 Bengaluru Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 69.14894 37.23404 28.01418 57.44681 40.07093 ExSM 45.03546 -- -- 56.38298 -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Bilaspur Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 41.48936 30.49646 25.17731 32.97872 40.07093 ExSM 43.26241 -- -- 36.91756 -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Bhubaneswar Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 61.11111 30 28.14814 50.37037 40.37037 ExSM 52.96297 -- -- 46.29630 -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Chandigarh Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 54.96454 32.26950 28.01418 30.49646 40.07093 ExSM 58.15603 -- -- 63.82979 -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Jammu Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 43.61702 38.65248 25.53191 36.87944 48.93617 RRB ALP CBT 2 Gorakhpur Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 56.73759 37.23404 31.56029 36.52482 44.32624 ExSM -- -- -- 62.41135 --

RRB ALP CBT 2 Malda Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 67.34694 32.31293 27.89115 59.18367 41.15646 ExSM 69.72789 68.36735 -- 55.10204 -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Muzaffarpur Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 73.12926 51.70068 29.93197 67.34694 51.36054 ExSM 49.31972 -- -- -- -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Secunderabad Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 56.29630 30.74074 25.55556 30.00000 40.37037 ExSM 43.33333 -- -- 37.93103 -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Siliguri Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 62.96297 30 35.18519 50.37037 42.59259 ExSM 47.77779 -- -- RRB ALP CBT 2 Thiruvananthapuram Cut Off 2025 Category UR SC ST OBC/NCL EWS Open 45.92592 31.85186 27.77778 50.74074 40 ExSM 40.74074 -- -- 34.81481 -- Candidates are advised to visit their respective RRB regional websites to check detailed cut off lists for other zones.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Cut Off 2025 The Indian Railways announced the RRB ALP CBT 1 Cut Off 2025 on 26th February 2025. Candidates can check their zone-wise and category-wise cut-off marks on the official websites of their respective Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), including RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Bilaspur, and others. These cut-off marks indicate the minimum scores needed to qualify for the next stage of the Assistant Loco Pilot selection process. Candidates can find the zone-wise RRB ALP CBT 1 Cut Off 2025 for different categories below: RRB Zone UR SC ST OBC EWS EXSM (UR) EXSM (SC) EXSM (ST) EXSM (OBC) EXSM (EWS) Mumbai 57.17 36.68 30.48 44.08 40.17 40.21 40.26 -- 31.25 -- Chennai 49.51 34.42 25.07 39.35 40.15 41.41 31.47 -- 30.06 -- Bilaspur 58.41 40.68 30.39 46.14 40.00 40.24 31.37 -- 30.08 41.17 Kolkata 63.44 45.73 34.71 46.82 40.05 41.20 34.70 -- 31.09 -- Gorakhpur 63.90 44.13 25.24 51.37 40.09 49.03 35.65 -- 35.62 -- Ajmer 54.33 36.19 27.99 39.27 40.18 40.56 55.46 -- 31.53 -- Ahmedabad 54.54 36.01 28.67 41.38 40.01 42.67 -- 32.76 32.56 -- Patna 67.59 49.65 25.23 62.71 55.43 45.88 62.48 -- 30.65 41.28 Bengaluru 58.49 42.11 32.24 47.16 40.07 40.25 45.24 43.64 31.96 -- Prayagraj 59.58 48.81 25.00 54.51 40.09 40.24 31.07 -- 31.05 49.52 Bhubaneswar 60.98 42.46 44.08 50.83 40.13 40.02 34.24 -- 31.46 -- Bhopal 45.53 31.53 27.59 38.90 40.02 40.84 -- -- 30.59 -- Jammu 52.53 35.49 25.03 38.15 41.68 52.54 51.37 -- -- -- Thiruvananthapuram 48.93 30.06 31.49 48.90 40.09 41.36 -- -- 30.49 -- Malda 63.06 41.57 39.81 55.98 49.80 42.99 37.46 -- 32.85 -- Ranchi 61.61 39.67 31.05 48.47 40.44 41.03 -- 46.23 31.03 --

How to Check the RRB ALP Cut Off 2025? Candidates can follow the following steps to check RRB ALP Cut Off 2025: Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website using the specific link for your zone.

Step 2: Click on the link to view the RRB ALP cut off, a PDF file will open in a new window.

Step 3: Check the cut-off marks for your category and region in the PDF document.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference. Also Check: RRB ALP Salary RRB ALP Previous Year Cutoff RRB ALP Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 Candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying marks set by the Railway Recruitment Board to qualify for RRB ALP exam. These marks are fixed for different categories and are separate from the zone-wise cut off scores. Below is the category-wise minimum qualifying marks requirement for the RRB ALP exam:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General and EWS 40% OBC, SC 30% ST 25% Candidates should ensure they meet these minimum marks along with the RRB zone-wise cut-off to advance in the selection process. RRB ALP Previous Year Cut Off The RRB ALP Exam 2024 was conducted in offline mode. We have shared the official previous year cut-off marks for all regions of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) exam below. Cut off scores can change each year depending on factors like the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and overall candidate performance. Reviewing the previous year's cut-off marks can help candidates set realistic goals and plan your preparation for the upcoming exam. According to the official notification, RRB announced 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies and conducted the exam successfully. The RRB ALP CBT 1 Result and Cut Off 2024 were released together on 26th February 2025.

Below are the zone-wise and category-wise cut-off marks as officially released: RRB ALP Chandigarh Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 40.09 30.01 25.02 30.01 -- EXSM 41.97 40.71 -- 36.11 -- RRB ALP Mumbai Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 57.17 36.68 30.48 44.08 40.17 EXSM 40.21 40.26 -- 31.25 -- RRB ALP Malda Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 63.06 41.57 39.81 55.98 49.80 EXSM 42.99 37.46 -- 32.85 -- RRB ALP Ranchi Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 61.61 39.67 31.05 48.47 40.44 EXSM 41.03 -- 46.23 31.03 -- RRB ALP Guwahati Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 59.91 37.48 26.24 49.18 40.11 EXSM 42.56 38.41 -- 46.84 --

RRB ALP Bilaspur Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 58.41 40.68 30.39 46.14 40.00 EXSM 40.24 31.37 -- 30.08 41.17 RRB ALP Thiruvananthapuram Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 48.93 30.06 31.49 48.90 40.09 EXSM 41.36 -- -- 30.49 -- RRB ALP Chennai Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 49.51 34.42 25.07 39.35 40.15 EXSM 41.41 31.47 -- 30.06 -- RRB ALP Kolkata Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 63.44 45.73 34.71 46.82 40.05 EXSM 41.20 34.70 -- 31.09 -- RRB ALP Gorakhpur Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 63.90 44.13 25.24 51.37 40.09 EXSM 49.03 35.65 -- 35.62 --

RRB ALP Ajmer Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 54.33 36.19 27.99 39.27 40.18 EXSM 40.56 55.46 -- 31.53 -- RRB ALP Ahmedabad Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 54.54 36.01 28.67 41.38 40.01 EXSM 42.67 -- 32.76 32.56 -- RRB ALP Patna Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 67.59 49.65 25.23 62.71 55.43 EXSM 45.88 62.48 -- 30.65 41.28 RRB ALP Bengaluru Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 58.49 42.11 32.24 47.16 40.07 EXSM 40.25 45.24 43.64 31.96 -- RRB ALP Prayagraj Cut Off 2024 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 59.58 48.81 25.00 54.51 40.09 EXSM 40.24 31.07 -- 31.05 49.52