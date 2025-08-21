RIE CEE Result 2025 Releasing Soon at riebbs.ac.in, Check Expected Date and Steps Download Result PDF Here

The National Council for Educational and Research Training is expected to announce the RIE CEE 2025 result shortly. The exam was held on July 13 at various centres spread across the country. Candidates who appeared for the Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Education Common Entrance Examination (RIE CEE) 2025 will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in, once the result link is activated.

RIE CEE Result 2025

NCERT is expected to release RIE CEE 2025 Result soon on its official website, cee.ncert.gov.in. As per the previous year trends, the officials issue the result after 20 to 25 days of the conclusion of the exam. However, there is no exact RIE CEE Result 2025 Release Date announced by the authorities.

RIE CEE Result Date 2025

The RIE Result is expected to be released in the last week of August 2025, tentatively. NCERT conducted the RIE CEE for various UG and PG courses on July 13 at various exam centres.