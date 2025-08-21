SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
RIE CEE Result 2025 Releasing Soon at riebbs.ac.in, Check Expected Date and Steps Download Result PDF Here

NCERT is expected to release the RIE CEE result soon. While no official notice has been issued yet, results are likely to be announced in the last week of August 2025, based on past trends. Learn the steps to download RIE CEE Result PDF here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 21, 2025, 18:20 IST

The National Council for Educational and Research Training is expected to announce the RIE CEE 2025 result shortly. The exam was held on July 13 at various centres spread across the country. Candidates who appeared for the Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Education Common Entrance Examination (RIE CEE) 2025 will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in, once the result link is activated.

RIE CEE Result 2025

NCERT is expected to release RIE CEE 2025 Result soon on its official website, cee.ncert.gov.in. As per the previous year trends, the officials issue the result after 20 to 25 days of the conclusion of the exam. However, there is no exact RIE CEE Result 2025 Release Date announced by the authorities.

RIE CEE Result Date 2025

The RIE Result is expected to be released in the last week of August 2025, tentatively. NCERT conducted the RIE CEE for various UG and PG courses on July 13 at various exam centres.

Couses

RIE Result Date 2025

BSc-BEd/BA-BEd/MSc-BEd

August 2025

BEd/BEd-MEd

August 2025

How to Check RIE CEE Result 2025?

RIE CEE 2025 Result is yet to be declared. Once released, candidates can check and download their results from the NCERT official website.

  1. Go to the NCERT RIE CEE website at cee.ncert.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, search for ‘RIE CEE 2025 Result’ tab and click on it.

  3. Log in to your account.

  4. Your RIE CEE Marksheet PDF will be displayed on your screen.

  5. Download it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RIE CEE Result PDF

After downloading the RIE Marksheet PDF, aspirants are advised to check the following details and contact authoritites immediately in case of any discrepancies:

  • Name of the candidates
  • Application number
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Marks obtained

