BSSC CGL Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification and Nationality

Bihar CGL Eligibility 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released 1481 vacancies to fill various graduate-level posts through the Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025. Interested applicants can submit their applications from August 18 to September 17, 2025. Before applying, candidates must check the CGL 4 eligibility conditions outlined by the exam authorities. It includes a wide range of parameters such as age limit, qualifications, nationality, etc. Those who have completed graduation and are at least 21 years old can apply for this role. Candidates found ineligible at any recruitment stage will be disqualified from further process. Learn more about Bihar CGL Eligibility, including age limit, qualification, age relaxation and more here. BSSC CGL Eligibility 2025

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced eligibility requirements for the CGL 4 vacancy in the official notification PDF. Candidates eyeing this post should read the notification and confirm their qualification and age before submitting the application form. Additionally, the benefit of reservation based on caste and gender will be provided to only those candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar. Candidates whose applications are found in order will only be shortlisted for the further selection process. However, merely filling out the online application by the candidate does not guarantee their candidature. The commission will take the final decision regarding the BSSC CGL eligibility of the candidate based on the documents/certificates submitted by them. What is Bihar CGL Age Limit

The age limit is the key component of the BSSC CGL eligibility. The age limit of the candidates will be computed as of 01.08.2025. The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years, while the maximum age varies as per the categories. Check the category-wise BSSC CGL age limit shared below for reference purposes. Category Upper Age Limit Unreserved (Male) 37 years Unreserved (Female) 40 years Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female) 40 years Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female) 42 years BSSC CGL Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is the next important parameter of the BSSC CGL eligibility. Aspirants should have a relevant academic qualification from any recognised University to be eligible for the role. Check the post-wise CGL qualification tabulated below.

Posts Educational Qualification Assistant Branch Officer Graduation Planning Assistant Graduation Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA) Graduation in Mathematics/ Economics or Commerce or Statistics Data Entry Operator (DEO) Graduation with PGDCA or BCA/BSC (IT) or equivalent from a recognised Institute Graduation with PGDCA or BCA/BSC (IT) or equivalent from a recognised Institute Auditor Bachelor’s degree in any one of the subjects: Commerce, Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics Auditor Cooperative Societies Graduation (with Mathematics) or Bachelor of Commerce from a recognised University Bihar CGL Eligibility 2025: Nationality The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the BSSC CGL vacancy 2025. However, applicants who are permanent residents of Bihar can avail of reservation benefits based on their caste and gender. They will have to submit a valid domicile and caste certificate in the prescribed format at the time of the application process and document verification.