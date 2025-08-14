NYT Wordle August 14, 2025: The daily challenge of the Wordle puzzle has become a beloved ritual for countless players around the globe. While some solve it on the first try, others find themselves staring at a grid of gray tiles, desperately seeking a breakthrough. Today's puzzle, Wordle #1517, may prove to be one of those days, as the answer features a letter that doesn't often appear at the beginning of a five-letter word. It's a tricky one, and with only six chances to get it right, a well-placed hint can be the difference between victory and defeat. This guide is designed to provide you with everything you need to keep your streak alive. NYT Wordle Hint Today for August 14, 2025 Here is a general hint for the Wordle answer today, August 14, 2025, in case you need a subtle clue in the right direction:

The word is a noun.

It has one vowel.

The word contains a double letter.

It refers to a sound, specifically one that marks a tragic or dramatic event. What is the Wordle Clue for August 14, 2025? If the hint wasn't enough, we've got a more specific clue for you. This one should make it much easier to solve. The word for today's puzzle starts with the letter 'K' and ends with the letter 'L.' If you still need a little more help, think about a word used to describe the sound of a funeral bell. How to Solve Wordle Puzzle #1517? For new players, understanding the color-coded tiles is crucial for improving their game. Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct position.

Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.

Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.