NYT Wordle August 14, 2025: The daily challenge of the Wordle puzzle has become a beloved ritual for countless players around the globe. While some solve it on the first try, others find themselves staring at a grid of gray tiles, desperately seeking a breakthrough. Today's puzzle, Wordle #1517, may prove to be one of those days, as the answer features a letter that doesn't often appear at the beginning of a five-letter word. It's a tricky one, and with only six chances to get it right, a well-placed hint can be the difference between victory and defeat. This guide is designed to provide you with everything you need to keep your streak alive.
NYT Wordle Hint Today for August 14, 2025
Here is a general hint for the Wordle answer today, August 14, 2025, in case you need a subtle clue in the right direction:
-
The word is a noun.
-
It has one vowel.
-
The word contains a double letter.
-
It refers to a sound, specifically one that marks a tragic or dramatic event.
What is the Wordle Clue for August 14, 2025?
If the hint wasn't enough, we've got a more specific clue for you. This one should make it much easier to solve. The word for today's puzzle starts with the letter 'K' and ends with the letter 'L.' If you still need a little more help, think about a word used to describe the sound of a funeral bell.
How to Solve Wordle Puzzle #1517?
For new players, understanding the color-coded tiles is crucial for improving their game.
-
Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct position.
-
Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.
-
Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.
What is Today's Wordle Answer?
Here is the official answer for Wordle puzzle #1517 on August 14, 2025.
The Wordle answer today is: KNELL.
A knell is the sound of a bell, especially one rung slowly and solemnly, often to signal a death or a funeral. The word is also used figuratively to describe something that marks the end or failure of something, as in "the knell of their hopes." The etymology of the word traces back to the Old English cnyll, a sound-imitative word that captured the deep, mournful tone of a ringing bell.
How to Improve Your Wordle Strategy?
The best way to improve your daily game is to use a strategic starting word. Popular options like "CRANE," "TRACE," and "SLATE" are great because they use a mix of common vowels and consonants, helping you eliminate or confirm a lot of letters early on. Another key tip is to use each new guess to gather information, rather than trying a different random word.
Wordle Answer from Archives
-
Wordle Hint for August 13, 2025 #1516: KEFIR
-
Wordle Hint for August 12, 2025 #1515: NOMAD
-
Wordle Hint for August 11, 2025 #1514: SOUTH
-
Wordle Hint for August 10, 2025 #1513: MINTY
We hope this guide provided the help you needed to solve today's Wordle puzzle. The key to maintaining a successful streak is to learn from each puzzle, whether you solve it or not. Remember to come back tomorrow for a fresh set of hints and clues to help you conquer the next Wordle challenge!
