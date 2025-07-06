Kerala Confirms Muharram 2025 Holiday on Sunday, No School Closure on Monday

The observance of religious holidays often comes with discussions around public holidays, impacting school and work schedules. For the state of Kerala, the approach to the Muharram holiday this year has been clearly defined by the government calendar. This decision clarifies the official status of the holiday, despite various appeals from certain groups.
Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, is a deeply significant period in Islam. The 10th day, known as Yaum-e-Ashura, holds particular importance as a day of mourning. Understanding these nuances helps clarify the government's stance on holiday declarations and their implications for the public.
Muharram 2025 Holiday in Kerala
The Muharram holiday in Kerala was observed on Sunday, according to the official calendar. Despite requests from certain groups to declare the following Monday as a public holiday, the government confirmed that Monday(Today) would not be a holiday. Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim had specifically submitted a letter to the Chief Minister requesting that the day be declared a public holiday.
Muharram's Observance in Kerala: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and signifies the beginning of the Hijri New Year, considered one of the holiest periods in Islam. This year, the Islamic New Year in Kerala began on June 28, following the moon sighting on June 27 across India.
Significance of Yaum-e-Ashura: Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, is a highly significant day of mourning for Muslims. This year, it fell on the Monday following the Islamic New Year's start. The day commemorates historical events central to Islamic faith, particularly for Shia Muslims, who observe it with deep solemnity and rituals.
