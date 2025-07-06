Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Kerala Confirms Muharram 2025 Holiday on Sunday, No School Closure on Monday

Kerala will observe the Muharram holiday on Sunday, as per the official calendar, with no public holiday on Monday despite some demands. The Islamic New Year began on June 28 in Kerala, with Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and a day of mourning, falling on the following Monday.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 7, 2025, 11:09 IST
Kerala Confirms Muharram 2025 Holiday on Sunday; No School Closure on Monday, check details here
Kerala Confirms Muharram 2025 Holiday on Sunday; No School Closure on Monday, check details here

The observance of religious holidays often comes with discussions around public holidays, impacting school and work schedules. For the state of Kerala, the approach to the Muharram holiday this year has been clearly defined by the government calendar. This decision clarifies the official status of the holiday, despite various appeals from certain groups.

Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, is a deeply significant period in Islam. The 10th day, known as Yaum-e-Ashura, holds particular importance as a day of mourning. Understanding these nuances helps clarify the government's stance on holiday declarations and their implications for the public.

Also Check: Muharram 2025 School Holiday: List of States where School Closed on 7 July

Muharram 2025 Holiday in Kerala

The Muharram holiday in Kerala was observed on Sunday, according to the official calendar. Despite requests from certain groups to declare the following Monday as a public holiday, the government confirmed that Monday(Today) would not be a holiday. Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim had specifically submitted a letter to the Chief Minister requesting that the day be declared a public holiday.

Muharram's Observance in Kerala: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and signifies the beginning of the Hijri New Year, considered one of the holiest periods in Islam. This year, the Islamic New Year in Kerala began on June 28, following the moon sighting on June 27 across India.

Significance of Yaum-e-Ashura: Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, is a highly significant day of mourning for Muslims. This year, it fell on the Monday following the Islamic New Year's start. The day commemorates historical events central to Islamic faith, particularly for Shia Muslims, who observe it with deep solemnity and rituals.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News