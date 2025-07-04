Muharram 2025 School Holiday: List of States where School Closed on 7 July, Check Here!

As Muharram gets closer, people are still unsure if schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7. The exact day depends on when the moon is seen. This moon sighting decides when the new Islamic year starts and when Muharram, a public holiday in India, will be celebrated. So, the date for the Muharram 2025 holiday is still not final. Everyone is waiting for the moon to be sighted to know for sure. This final decision will tell if the holiday will fall on July 6 or July 7.
Since the Islamic calendar relies on moon sightings, the Muharram holiday, tentatively set for July 6, might shift to Monday, July 7. If this occurs, schools and offices in many states are expected to remain closed on that Monday. States with large Muslim populations, such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, are expected to announce a holiday if Muharram falls on July 7. The final decision will come from local or state governments, after they coordinate with religious groups and officials.
Is Muharram holiday on Today 7 July?
The government calendar currently shows July 6, 2025 (Sunday), as the likely date for Muharram. But because the Islamic calendar follows the moon, the actual date could change to July 7 if the moon is sighted differently. If Muharram happens on Monday, then schools and offices in many states are expected to close. Many schools are waiting for the moon sighting before they announce holidays. Parents and students should check their school's updates and local government announcements for the final word.
States Likely to Have a Holiday on July 7
States with many Muslim residents, like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, are expected to announce official closures if Muharram is celebrated on July 7. The decision will come from district or state governments after they coordinate with religious leaders and officials.
Why is Muharram Important in Islam?
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered a very holy time. The 10th day of this month, called Ashura, is very important, especially for Shia Muslims. It remembers the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, who was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. He was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Muslims observe this day with prayers, mourning marches, and religious ceremonies.
School Calendar and Holiday Updates
For most schools in India, summer holidays ended in June, and regular classes started again in early July. In northern states like Uttar Pradesh, the school year has already begun. Apart from Muharram, there are no other big holidays planned for early July. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already shared its calendar for 2025–26, which includes holidays for national festivals and other breaks. In this calendar, Muharram is listed as July 6 (Sunday) for now, but this date can still change. The final decision will be made soon after the moon is sighted, confirming if the holiday will be on July 6 or July 7.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation