Muharram 2025 School Holiday: List of States where School Closed on 7 July, Check Here!

As Muharram gets closer, people are still unsure if schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7. The exact day depends on when the moon is seen. This moon sighting decides when the new Islamic year starts and when Muharram, a public holiday in India, will be celebrated. So, the date for the Muharram 2025 holiday is still not final. Everyone is waiting for the moon to be sighted to know for sure. This final decision will tell if the holiday will fall on July 6 or July 7. Since the Islamic calendar relies on moon sightings, the Muharram holiday, tentatively set for July 6, might shift to Monday, July 7. If this occurs, schools and offices in many states are expected to remain closed on that Monday. States with large Muslim populations, such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, are expected to announce a holiday if Muharram falls on July 7. The final decision will come from local or state governments, after they coordinate with religious groups and officials.

