UGC NET & CSIR NET E-Certificate 2023 Released: Get Direct Link to Download Certificates for 2022 Exam Cycle

UGC NET & CSIR NET E-Certificate 2023 Released: Know the steps to download the UGC NET & CSIR NET e-certificate for JRF & Assistant Professor Posts. Qualified Candidates can download the E-certificate from the link given in this article.

UGC NET & CSIR NET E-Certificate 2023 Released: National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET e-certificate for the December 2021/June 2022 session and the CSIR NET e-certificate for June 2022 session. The e-certificate for these can be downloaded from the official website, ecertificate.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET & CSIR NET e-certificate has been released for only those students who have earlier qualified for the result with high marks.

The agency has announced the UGC NET result on November 05, 2022 and the CSIR NET result has been released on October 28, 2022. The e-certificate for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor comes with a validity of three months and a lifetime respectively. Candidates can simply use their application number/roll number and captcha code to check their UGC NET and CSIR NET e-certificate from the official website.

How to Download UGC NET E-Certificate 2023?

The United Grant Commission has released the UGC NET e-certificate for all the successful candidates on the official website. The candidate can simply download the e-certificate PDF using the steps mentioned in the section below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC, ecertificate.nta.ac.in

UGC NET E-Certificate Download - Official Link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the select institution and choose the UGC NET from the drop down menu and enter the captcha code

Step 3: Next, enter roll number or application number, enter the complete date of birth, choose the exam session (December 2021/June 2022) and enter the captcha code

Step 4: Click on the submit button and then go through UGC NET e-certificate PDF

Step 5: Save a copy of the UGC NET e-certificate PDF on the device for future reference

How to Download CSIR NET E-Certificate 2023?

The commission has also released the CSIR NET e-certificate for the Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor profiles. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam in the June 2022 session can resort to the section below to download the e-certificate for the CSIR NET 2022 examination.

Check CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC, ecertificate.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET E-Certificate Download - Official Link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the select institution and choose the CSIR NET from the drop down menu, enter the captcha code and then click the submit button

Step 3: Next, enter roll number or application number, enter the complete date of birth, choose the exam session (June 2022) and enter the captcha code

Step 4: Click on the submit button and then go through CSIR NET e-certificate PDF

Step 5: Save a copy of the CSIR NET e-certificate PDF on the device for future reference

What to do if UGC NET & CSIR NET E-Certificate Download Page Shows Error?

Citing high traffic it may happen that the download page show error or is slow to respond. In that, case, candidates have to place a request before the commission asking for their results and scorecard on its official email id, ecertificate@nta.ac.in. The candidates have to simply arrange the self-attested scanned copies of the list of documents mentioned below and then mail the same along with a request application.

Copy of UGC NET Admit Card Copy of UGC NET Result Copy of UGC NET Scorecard Xth class certificate (issued by the respective board) as proof of date of birth Final mark sheet with the required percentage of marks Postgraduate marks sheet (All Semester/ Consolidated) and degree. Certifications stating the university or degree affiliated with UGC or AIU at the time of your post-graduation enrolment SC/ ST/ PwD/ OBC (NCL) certificates (if applicable) Latest OBC (NCL) certificate as per the central list of NCBC (if applicable) Certificate of Research Experience from the approved authority (if applicable) Ex-serviceman / actual service certificate (if applicable)

Post receiving the request, the commission will send the e-certificate to the candidate via email.

UGC NET & CSIR NET E-Certificate 2023 Validity

The UGC NET & CSIR NET E-certificates are released by the United Grant Commission for successful candidates only. The commission mentions the date of release and the last date to validity both on the e-certificates. As per the rules, the UGC NET & CSIR NET e-certificate is valid for a lifetime for Assistant Professor or Lecturer. However, the e-certificate for the post of JRF (Junior Research Fellow) comes with a validity of merely three years from the date of issue.