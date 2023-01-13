CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Date Announced: NTA will Conduct CSIR NET Exam in this Month

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Date Announced: National Testing Agency is expected to conduct CSIR UGC NET December 2022 and June 2023 exams in May or June 2023. Get the tentative calendar, previous year’s statistics, and eligibility criteria here.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Date Announced: Council of Scientific & Industrial Research has announced the tentative dates for conducting the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam. According to a recent tweet by the Human Resource Development Group, HRDG of CSIR, the CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination is tentatively scheduled for the month of May-June 2023. The tweet further reads that the UGC NET December 22 cycle will be merged with the June 2023 cycle and the combined exam shall be held together.

December 22 #CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be combined with June 23 exam. It is tentatively scheduled to be held in May-June 23 in partnership with NTA.@DG_NTA @CSIR_IND @DrNKalaiselvi — HRDGCSIR (@HRDG_CSIR) January 11, 2023

National Testing Agency has been roped in as the conducting body for this year’s examination as well. The authorities have asked the students to keep a tab on the official website as the detailed notification shall be released soon on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Exam Calendar 2023 (Tentative)

The council is yet to announce the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam calendar. However, experts have suggested a tentative calendar based on the previous trends. Here in the below table, you can find the expected date for the CSIR UGC NET 2023:

Events CSIR UGC NET Tentative Dates Online Registration Commences March-April 2023 CSIR UGC NET Admit Card Release April-June 2023 CSIR UGC NET Exam Date May-June 2023 CSIR UGC NET Result Date July 2023

CSIR UGC NET Exam Previous Year's Statistics

As per the previous year statistics released by the NTA, around 2,21,746 applied for the JRF and Assistant Professor profile. Out of this, 1,53,431 applied for the Junior Research Fellow programme whereas 68,315 students applied for the Assistant Professor profile. Talking of the exam, only 1,62,084 students appeared for the CSIR UGC NET in the June 2022 examination. 1,20,699 candidates wrote the exam from the JRF category and 41,385 candidates belong to the Assistant Professor category last year.

CSIR UGC NET is a popular eligibility examination held by the NTA on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission to choose candidates for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship(JRF). Candidates who qualify for the examination are awarded the JRF or Assistant Professor letter. The former is valid only for two years whereas the latter comes with a validity of a lifetime.

The examination is held twice a year, in December and June cycle. The examination is conducted for a total of five subjects namely, Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science. Candidates who possess a Bachelor’s degree in any of the subjects, B.Tech, B.Pharma, etc. are eligible to apply for the CSIR UGC NET examination. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.