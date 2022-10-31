NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Download Scorecard Here!

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Know UGC NET result statistics, direct link, and download steps here. Also, know what happens after the NTA CSIR UGC NET results.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the NTA CSIR UGC NET result on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the scorecard and result PDF. The result has been made available on the website that can be downloaded using the application form and date of birth followed by a captcha code.

This year around 2,21,746 candidates applied for the examination however only 1,62,084 candidates appeared. Out of all the candidates, the maximum number of candidates i.e. 36,374 attempted the Chemical Science subject.

CSIR UGC NET is an annual examination conducted by the agency to determine eligibility for a Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. For the unversed, the examination was held from September 16 to 18 September 2022 at around 306 centres in 166 cities.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result Highlights

Also, 1,20,699 candidates appeared for the Junior Research Fellow profile and the rest 41,385 candidates attended for the Assistant Professor post. Go through the table below to know the subject-wise candidate’s breakup for both profiles.

Subjects JRF LF/AP Chemical Sciences 27,773 8,601 Earth atmospheric, ocean and planetary Sciences 4,495 1,102 Life Sciences 47,296 15,359 Mathematical Sciences 21,381 9,561 Physical Sciences 19,754 6,672

NTA CSIR UGC NET Result Statistics PDF Here!

How to Check NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result?

The candidates who have attempted the UGC NET examination have to check the result on their own. The login credentials required to download the result can be found on the admit card. Go through the section below to know the correct steps to check CSIR UGC NET result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link to the CSIR UGC NET result 2022 in the candidate’s activity section.

Step 3: After this, enter the application number, and date of birth along with the security code mentioned on the homepage.

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned on the UGC NET result 2022.

Step 5: Finally, save a copy of the NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 result along with the scorecard for future reference.

NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2022 - Download Here!

Details Mentioned on the NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2022

Post downloading the CSIR UGC NET result, the candidates are advised to go through the same and make sure it is error-free. The following section consists of the details that can be found on the scorecard released by the agency.

Exam date

Application number

Roll Number

Candidate’s Category

Candidate's Name

Parent’s name

Paper name

Percentage of Marks secured in the exam

Marks obtained in each paper

Percentile obtained in each subject/paper

Subject opted by the candidate

Maximum Marks

Subject Wise Cut-Off Marks

Final Qualifying Status

NTA CSIR UGC NET Result Released; What’s Next?

Now, as the NTA CSIR UGC NET results are released on the official website. The agency shall be releasing the final merit list with the names of the successful candidates soon. As of now, no date has been prescribed by the agency for releasing the same. However, the same is expected to be released soon.

Those who find a name in the merit list are going to be having names of those who stand a chance to get the e-certificate. These candidates can use the e-certificate to practice as Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellows in Indian universities and colleges.

The e-certificate shall be available on the Digi locker app and has to be downloaded using the registration number and password.