NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Notification OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Application Form, Exam Dates, Syllabus

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Notification OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in : Get all the updates on NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Online Application & Registration Process, Admit Cards, Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, E-Certificate, etc.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Notification OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam like Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Application & Registration Process, Admit Cards, Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, E-Certificate, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Notification

The official notification for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam was released on 11th July 2022 on the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The online registration began from 11th July 2022. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 11th July 2022 to 10th August 2022 (upto 05:00 pm) Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 10th August 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 12th to 16th August 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards To be notified later CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates September 2022 (Tentative) Declaration of Result To be notified later

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) under CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

Age Limit as on 1st July 2021

Posts Age Limit Junior Research Fellowship (JRF(NET)) Maximum 28 years {upper age limit may be relaxable up to 5 years in case of SC/ST/Third gender/Persons with Disability (PwD)/female applicants and 03 years in case of OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) applicants}. *This age limit is applicable for the current examination cycle only. Lectureship (NET) No upper age limit

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS candidates and 50% (without rounding off) for OBC/SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates;

Candidates enrolled for M.Sc. or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of Application Form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of declaration of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Test result, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/ General-EWS and OBC candidates; 50% marks (without rounding off) for SC/ ST, Third gender, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply. Candidates with Bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/ Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years. Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply only for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and not for Lectureship (LS)/ Associate Professor.

E/ B.S/ B.Tech/ B.Pharma/ MBBS final year/ result awaited candidates are eligible to apply for fellowship only. These candidates will not be eligible for Lectureship/ Assistant professor.

Sc. (Hons.) final year/ Result awaited candidates are not eligible to apply;

The eligibility for lectureship/ Assistant Professor of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC. Ph.D degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September, 1991 with at least 50% marks (without rounding off) are eligible to apply for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor only.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Application & Registration Process

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Online Registration began on 11th July 2022. Candidates need to fill out the application form on the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to upload a photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature in running hand 4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of the photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CSIR UGC NET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL Category Fee Amount General/EWS Rs. 1000/- OBC(NCL) Rs. 500/- SC/ST/Third Gender Rs. 250/- PwD NIL Note: · An applicant can apply for payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI. · Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. · Applicants are advised to read Payment instructions carefully before paying the application fee.

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Please refer to the below link for details:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern CHEMICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 80 150 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1.32 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. LIFE SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 75 145 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 25 20 60 Marks for each correct answer 2 3 4.75 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking in Part A & B; no negative marking in Part C) 0.5 0.75 0 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. PHYSICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 25 30 75 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 20 20 55 Marks for each correct answer 2 3.5 5 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.875 1.25 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Study Material - Previous Year Paper

After going through the above-mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year's question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of the Previous year paper for free:

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Admit Card

NTA issues Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’. Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed on it and one more passport-size photograph to be affixed to the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Result & E-Certificate

NTA will declare the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Results on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to check their results and scores by using Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth. A new page will get opened where candidates need to fill in the application number, date of birth, and captcha code. NTA will also issue the E-certificate for the qualified candidates.