CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 Begins @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Apply Online

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 Begins @csirnet.nta.nic.in: CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Registration has begun at its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply online from 11th July 2022 to 10th August 2022. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable. Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 11th July 2022 to 10th August 2022 (upto 05:00 pm) Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 10th August 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 12th to 16th August 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards To be notified later CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates September 2022 (Tentative) Declaration of Result To be notified later

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Process

Below is the step-by-step process for filling the online application form of CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

Step-1: Visit the official Website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates need to visit the official website and click on the link ‘Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022”.

Step-2: Register As a new user

Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. The candidate should supply all the details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create a PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. After successful submission of the personal details, the Application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and will also be required for all future correspondence.

Step-3: Complete the Application Form

Candidate can login with the system-generated Application Number and created Password for completing the Application Form.

Step-4: Upload Scanned Images of Candidate Photograph and Candidate Signature

The recent photograph should be coloured or black/white (but clear contrast). Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format. Size of scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

Note: Upload the correct Photograph and Signature as the facility for correction will not be given.

Step-5: Pay Examination Fee by Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI/Paytm Services:

EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL Category Fee Amount General/EWS Rs. 1000/- OBC(NCL) Rs. 500/- SC/ST/Third Gender Rs. 250/- PwD NIL Note: · An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. · Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. · Applicants are advised to read Payment instructions carefully before paying the application fee.

The candidate has to select the Net banking/Debit card/Credit card/UPI/Paytm Services option to pay the application fee and follow the online instruction to complete the payment of the fee. After successful payment, the candidate will be able to print the Confirmation Page. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled and the candidates have to approach the concerned bank for a refund of the amount. However, the candidate has to make another payment/transaction, in case the Confirmation Page is not generated.

Step-6: Final Submission of Application Form

The Application Number printed on the computer-generated Confirmation Page must be mentioned in all such correspondences. It is therefore essential to note down the application number printed on the Confirmation Page. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected. Applicants applying under reservation should ensure having valid certification and would be required to provide them when asked for.

A candidate may apply either for ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)’ OR ‘Lectureship (LS)’. He/she may indicate his/her preference in the Online Application, as the case may be. If the candidate applies for JRF and fulfills the laid down eligibility criteria for Lectureship also, such a candidate will be considered for both JRF & LS. Option/preference given by the candidate in his/her application form is final and a request for change will not be entertained at any later stage. If a candidate is found to be over-aged for JRF (NET) he/she will be automatically considered for Lectureship (NET) only. Candidates with M.Sc qualification OR under M.Sc Result Awaited (RA) category shall be eligible for Lectureship (LS) subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria as laid down by the UGC.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during the final selection stage.