CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September: Official Update by HRDG, Notification to release soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September: Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) announced that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in the month of September 2022. The CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification will be released on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

“The upcoming CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be conducted in association with NTA in the month of September 2022. Exact details and schedule will be shared in due course,” the HRDG informed officially through social media.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below: