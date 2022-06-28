CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September: Official Update by HRDG, Notification to release soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September: Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) has informed that the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be held in September. The official notification will be released on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 28, 2022 12:11 IST
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September: Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) announced that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in the month of September 2022. The CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification will be released on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Recent Stories:

Get CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Updates

Check CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check CSIR UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

Check CSIR UGC NET 2021 Provisional Answer Keys

Check CSIR UGC NET 2021 Result

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September

“The upcoming CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be conducted in association with NTA in the month of September 2022. Exact details and schedule will be shared in due course,” the HRDG informed officially through social media.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below:

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND

PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

UGC NET 2022 Updates
NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT
Check UGC NET New Exam Centre List
UGC NET 2022 Application Fee Increased by 10% by NTA
Check UGC NET June 2022 Notification Details
Check UGC NET 2022 Syllabus Subject-wise
Check UGC NET 2022 Subjects Syllabus - 82nd Subject Added this year
Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam
Check UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis

FAQ

Q1. When will CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam be held?

September 2022

Q2. Where will CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification be released?

csirnet.nta.nic.in

Q3. In how many subjects CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be held?

Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.