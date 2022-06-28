CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September: Official Update by HRDG, Notification to release soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in September: Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) announced that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in the month of September 2022. The CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification will be released on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.
|
“The upcoming CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be conducted in association with NTA in the month of September 2022. Exact details and schedule will be shared in due course,” the HRDG informed officially through social media.
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below:
|
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern
|
CHEMICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
40
|
60
|
120
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND
PLANETARY SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
50
|
80
|
150
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.32
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
LIFE SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
50
|
75
|
145
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
40
|
60
|
120
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
25
|
20
|
60
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
3
|
4.75
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking in Part A & B; no
negative marking in Part C)
|
0.5
|
0.75
|
0
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
75
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
20
|
20
|
55
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
3.5
|
5
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.875
|
1.25
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.