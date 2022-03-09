NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result to be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Check CSIR NET June 2021 Score, Cutoff, Final Answer Key

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result to be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: NTA is soon going to declare CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Results at the official website. Get the Direct link to check the CSIR NET Score, Final Answer Key & Cut-Off.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result to be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: CSIR UGC NET 2021 Results will be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official data total, around 2.62 Lakh candidates applied for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam. The Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 29th January 2022 and 15th, 16th and 17th February 2022, through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 5 Subjects. The provisional Answer key was released on 22nd February 2022 and candidates challenged the answer keys till 25th February 2022 (9:00 PM).

The result will be finalized only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates. Final Result, Score and Answer Keys of the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Highlights of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam

Candidates were required to attempt the maximum number of questions mentioned in the table given above in the Exam Pattern section. If a candidate attempted more than the required number of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.

There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern shared by the NTA (mentioned above in the exam pattern table).

The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Medium of Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam was held to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

The candidates qualifying for Lectureship-NET will be eligible for recruitment as lecturer as well as for JRF-Ship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable as per the eligibility criteria of that Scheme/Project.

However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship. They will be eligible to pursue Ph.D program with or without any fellowship other than JRF-NET. Instructions relating to issuance/ obtaining Eligibility Certificate to qualified candidates will be notified separately on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.