CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download Question Paper, Raise Objection till 25th Feb

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Answer Key has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official Website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2021 on 29 January 2022 and 15, 16 and 17 February 2022, through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 05 Subjects.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Direct Link to Download Question Paper & Response Sheet

Following is the schedule for the display of Provisional Answer keys, Question Paper and Marked Responses for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021:

Direct Link to Download Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Answer Key/Question Paper/ Response Sheet Description Dates Date for Display of QP and Challenge of Provisional Answer Key for through NTA website: https://csirnet.nta.nic.in 22nd Feb 2022 to 25th Feb 2022 (9:00 PM) Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net- Banking/UPI 25th Feb 2022 (9:00 PM)

The candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination may login into the website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Raise Objection Till 25th February 2022

Candidates may also challenge the answer keys, online through the dedicated link, at the above mentioned website, giving details of their claims, with supporting evidence if any. Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a non-refundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee. Please note that only the request for Answer Key challenge(s) made online using the link provided on the website will be considered. Challenges made through other medium like fax, email or hard-copy form will not be entertained.

Steps to view NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Answer Key/Question Paper/Response Sheet & Raise objections by 25th February 2022

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Step-3: Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.

Step-4: You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

Step-5: The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge.

Step-6: If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step-7: After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen.

Step-8: You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Step-9: You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file only).

Step-10: Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

Step-11: You will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step-12: Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of required fee.

Step-13: Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 200/- for each question challenged as a non-refundable fee. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

The online CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam was held to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

The result of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).