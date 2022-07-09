NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th July 2022): Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear Cutoff Marks

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th July 2022): Find the subject-wise exam analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Online Exam held on 9th July 2022. Both UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2 were held in a single session. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th July 2022)

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review (9th July 2022): National Testing Agency (NTA) started conducting the UGC NET June 2022 Exam on 9th July 2022.  UGC NET 2022 Exam is being conducted for 24  subjects today (9th July) at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam conducted online on 9th July 2022. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

Paper

Number of Questions/ Marks

Duration

1

50/100

3 Hours (Single Session)

2

100/200

Total

150/300

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review: 9th July 2022

In Paper-1, the questions asked were generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It was primarily designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. So let’s have a look at the questions asked in this NTA UGC NET 2022 Online exam:

Day-1 UGC NET Paper-1 Online Exam with 50 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each

Category

Number of Questions

Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)

Teaching Aptitude

11 to 13

Moderate to Difficult

Research Aptitude

7 to 9

Difficult

Reading Comprehension

5 (1 set)

Easy to Moderate

Communication

3 to 5

Moderate

Maths

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Logical Reasoning

7 to 8

Easy

Data Interpretation

5 (1 set)

Easy to Moderate

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

2 to 3

Moderate to Difficult

People & Environment

3 to 4

Moderate to Difficult

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs

3 to 4

Moderate to Difficult

Total Questions

50 Questions of 2 Marks each

Easy to Moderate/ 30 to 35 Questions

Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. Paper-2 was of the “Moderate to Difficult” level. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.

UGC NET Exam Dates

Subject Code

Subject Name

9th July 2022

(Day1, Saturday)

67

Archaeology

Download Paper with Answers

32

Chinese

68

Criminology

Download Paper with Answers

33

Dogri

71

Folk Literature

39

French (French version)

44

German

50

Indian Culture

45

Japanese

85

Konkani

18

Maithili

83

Pali

65

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

42

Persian

90

Politics including International Relations/ International

Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, and American Studies

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

15

Population Studies

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

91

Prakrit

43

Rajasthani

41

Russian

73

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including)

Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/

Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka

Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/

Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama)

81

Social Medicine and Community Health

Download Paper with Answers

40

Spanish

55

Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

100

Yoga

Download Paper with Answers

Highlights of NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam

  • Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers.
  • There was no negative marking for wrong answers.
  • All the questions were compulsory.
  • Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 had questions in English and Hindi languages except for language subjects. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.
  • Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it; One passport-size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet; and ID Proof.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Difficulty Level of the UGC NET 2022 Exam?

Paper-1: Easy to Moderate; Paper-2: Moderate to Difficult

Q2. What is the Good Attempt in UGC NET 2022 Exam?

Paper-1: Above 35 Questions, Paper-2: Above 50 Questions

Q3. Will there be any Negative Marking in UGC NET 2022 Exam?

No Negative Marking for Wrong Answer
