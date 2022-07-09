NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th July 2022): Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear Cutoff Marks

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review (9th July 2022): National Testing Agency (NTA) started conducting the UGC NET June 2022 Exam on 9th July 2022. UGC NET 2022 Exam is being conducted for 24 subjects today (9th July) at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.
In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam conducted online on 9th July 2022. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam.
NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern
NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:
|
NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50/100
|
3 Hours (Single Session)
|
2
|
100/200
|
Total
|
150/300
NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review: 9th July 2022
In Paper-1, the questions asked were generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It was primarily designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. So let’s have a look at the questions asked in this NTA UGC NET 2022 Online exam:
|
Day-1 UGC NET Paper-1 Online Exam with 50 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each
|
Category
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)
|
11 to 13
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
7 to 9
|
Difficult
|
5 (1 set)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
3 to 5
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
7 to 8
|
Easy
|
5 (1 set)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2 to 3
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
3 to 4
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs
|
3 to 4
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total Questions
|
50 Questions of 2 Marks each
|
Easy to Moderate/ 30 to 35 Questions
Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. Paper-2 was of the “Moderate to Difficult” level. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.
|
UGC NET Exam Dates
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
9th July 2022
(Day1, Saturday)
|
67
|
Archaeology
|
32
|
Chinese
|
68
|
Criminology
|
33
|
Dogri
|
71
|
Folk Literature
|
39
|
French (French version)
|
44
|
German
|
50
|
Indian Culture
|
45
|
Japanese
|
85
|
Konkani
|
18
|
Maithili
|
83
|
Pali
|
65
|
Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre
|
42
|
Persian
|
90
|
Politics including International Relations/ International
Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, and American Studies
|
15
|
Population Studies
|
91
|
Prakrit
|
43
|
Rajasthani
|
41
|
Russian
|
73
|
Sanskrit traditional subjects (including)
Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/
Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka
Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/
Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama)
|
81
|
Social Medicine and Community Health
|
40
|
Spanish
|
55
|
Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management
|
100
|
Yoga
Highlights of NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam
- Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers.
- There was no negative marking for wrong answers.
- All the questions were compulsory.
- Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 had questions in English and Hindi languages except for language subjects. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.
- Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it; One passport-size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet; and ID Proof.
- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.