NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th July 2022): Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear Cutoff Marks

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis (9 th July 2022): Find the subject-wise exam analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Online Exam held on 9th July 2022. Both UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2 were held in a single session. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review (9th July 2022): National Testing Agency (NTA) started conducting the UGC NET June 2022 Exam on 9th July 2022. UGC NET 2022 Exam is being conducted for 24 subjects today (9th July) at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam conducted online on 9th July 2022. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration 1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session) 2 100/200 Total 150/300

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review: 9th July 2022

In Paper-1, the questions asked were generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It was primarily designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. So let’s have a look at the questions asked in this NTA UGC NET 2022 Online exam:

Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. Paper-2 was of the “Moderate to Difficult” level. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.

Highlights of NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam