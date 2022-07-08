NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow (9th July): Check 7 Last Minute Tips to Score High Marks

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow (9 th July): Check 7 last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam to be held in online mode on 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow (9th July): Cracking the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the NTA UGC NET 2022 Online Exam with flying colors.

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022 in various subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s first look at the latest Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

There will be no negative marking.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking NTA UGC NET 2022 Online Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

We have listed down some important topics for Paper-I which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

For Paper-I:

For Paper-II:

The Paper-II of the NTA UGC NET Exam will carry multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. In Paper-II UGC NET 2022 Exam, there will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Practice Previous Year Papers & Mock Test in Online Mode

For the first time, UGC NET Exam will be conducted in online mode by NTA this year. Candidates are advised to practice previous years' papers and mock tests on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there will be separate cut-offs for Paper-1 & paper-2 and no negative markings. So, your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

The same should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.