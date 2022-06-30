NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download June 2022 & Dec 2021 Call Letters

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: In this article, we have shared the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam Admit Card. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET Admit Cards shortly.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Cards for UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Exam will be soon released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 8th July to 14th August 2022 in 82 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be Released soon Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be Released soon Dates of Examination 08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022

Steps to download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘View Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in..

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and one more passport-size photograph to be affixed to the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.