UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: View City Intimation, Phase-1 on 9th,11th,12th July

Updated: Jul 5, 2022 12:24 IST
UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 09, 11, 12 July 2022 & 12, 13, 14 August 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year's papers, and mock tests. There will be no examination on 8th July 2022.

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle

Important Dates

Submission of Online Application Form

30th April to 30th May 2022

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI

30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form

31st May to 1st June 2022

Intimation of Cities of exam centres

9th July 2022 released

Get Direct Link to View Exam City

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA

To be Released soon

Get Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Dates of Examination

09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Phase-1 (Combined June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam)

The name of subjects and schedule of examination for 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) are:

UGC NET Exam Dates

Subject Code

Subject Name

9th July 2022

(Day1, Saturday)

67

Archaeology

32

Chinese

68

Criminology

33

Dogri

71

Folk Literature

39

French (French version)

44

German

50

Indian Culture

45

Japanese

85

Konkani

18

Maithili

83

Pali

65

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

42

Persian

90

Politics including International Relations/ International

Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, and American Studies

15

Population Studies

91

Prakrit

43

Rajasthani

41

Russian

73

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including)

Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/

Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka

Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/

Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama)

81

Social Medicine and Community Health

40

Spanish

 

Telugu

55

Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management

38

Marathi

100

Yoga

11

Defence & Strategic Studies

102

Hindu Studies

11th July 2022

(Day 2, Monday)

47

Physical Education

59

Library & Information Science

101

Sindhi

12th July 2022

(Day 3, Tuesday)

12

Home Science

92

Human Rights & Duties

34

Nepali

04

Psychology

The examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects to be held between 12th, 13th & 14th August 2022 will be announced in due course.

UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation

The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on 9th July 2022 are displayed on NTA official website.

Direct Link to View UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards of the exam to be held on 9th, 11th &

12th July 2022 will be displayed on the NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in shortly.

PRACTICE UGC NET 2022 Mock Test

UGC NET 2022 Exam in 82 Subjects

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Get UGC NET 2022 Free Study Material

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

FAQ

Q1. What are the Exam Dates for Phase-1 of the UGC NET 2022 Exam?

9th, 11th & 12th July 2022

Q2. Where will NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Cards be released?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

Q3. In how many subjects will the UGC NET 2022 Exam be conducted?

82 Subjects
