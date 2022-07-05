UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: View City Intimation, Phase-1 on 9th,11th,12th July

UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 09, 11, 12 July 2022 & 12, 13, 14 August 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year's papers, and mock tests. There will be no examination on 8th July 2022.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres 9th July 2022 released Get Direct Link to View Exam City Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be Released soon Get Direct Link to Download Admit Card Dates of Examination 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Phase-1 (Combined June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam)

The name of subjects and schedule of examination for 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) are:

UGC NET Exam Dates Subject Code Subject Name 9th July 2022 (Day1, Saturday) 67 Archaeology 32 Chinese 68 Criminology 33 Dogri 71 Folk Literature 39 French (French version) 44 German 50 Indian Culture 45 Japanese 85 Konkani 18 Maithili 83 Pali 65 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre 42 Persian 90 Politics including International Relations/ International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, and American Studies 15 Population Studies 91 Prakrit 43 Rajasthani 41 Russian 73 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama) 81 Social Medicine and Community Health 40 Spanish Telugu 55 Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management 38 Marathi 100 Yoga 11 Defence & Strategic Studies 102 Hindu Studies 11th July 2022 (Day 2, Monday) 47 Physical Education 59 Library & Information Science 101 Sindhi 12th July 2022 (Day 3, Tuesday) 12 Home Science 92 Human Rights & Duties 34 Nepali 04 Psychology

The examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects to be held between 12th, 13th & 14th August 2022 will be announced in due course.

UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation

The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on 9th July 2022 are displayed on NTA official website.

Direct Link to View UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards of the exam to be held on 9th, 11th &

12th July 2022 will be displayed on the NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in shortly.

UGC NET 2022 Exam in 82 Subjects

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in