UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA NET Dec 2021/June 2022 Merged Cycle Begins from 8th July

UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA has released the UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates on its official website. UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 merged cycle will be held from 8th July to 14th August 2022.

Updated: Jun 27, 2022 11:26 IST
UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 (Merged Cycle) Exam in online mode across various Exam Centres in 82 Subjects to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. This year, in order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT

The official exam schedule for UGC NET 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle

Important Dates

Submission of Online Application Form

30th April to 30th May 2022

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI

30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form

31st May to 1st June 2022

Intimation of Cities of exam centres

To be announced later on website

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA

2 weeks before the exam

Dates of Examination

08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single
(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours

Total

 

150

300

3 Hours

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Part-I Exam Pattern

Part

Sections (Objective Multiple Choice Questions)

Questions

Marks

I

Teaching Aptitude

5

10

II

Research Aptitude

5

10

III

Reading Comprehension

5

10

IV

Communication

5

10

V

Reasoning (including Maths)

5

10

VI

Logical Reasoning

5

10

VII

Data Interpretation

5

10

VIII

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

5

10

IX

People & Environment

5

10

X

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

5

10

 

Total

50

100

NTA UGC NET 2022 Part-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.

FAQ

Q1. What are the UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates?

8th July to 14th August 2022

Q2. In how many subjects will the UGC NET 2022 Exam be conducted?

82 Subjects

Q3. Where will the UGC NET 2022 Admit card be released?

ugcnet.nta.nic.In
