UGC NET 2022 Exam Postponed in Few Test Centres: Check NTA NET New Exam Date Updates

UGC NET 2022 Exam Postponed in a few Test Centres: NTA has notified that UGC NET 2022 Exam has been postponed in a few Test Centres due to a technical glitch. Revised dates will be announced at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Postponed in a few Test Centres: National Testing Agency (NTA) recently notified that due to some technical glitch the UGC NET 2022 Exam in a few Test Centres could not be conducted properly. Also, exams of a few subjects have been postponed recently due to Administrative / Logistics reasons. Let’s take a look at the UGC NET 2022 Postponed Exam updates:

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres Released for 9th, 11th & 12th July 2022 Get Direct Link to View Exam City Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Released for 9th July 2022 Exam Get Direct Link to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Dates of Examination 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022

Rescheduling of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination of candidates impacted due to technical problem on 9th July 2022, Shift-1

Due to technical issues, the examination scheduled for 9 July 2022 Shift-1 could not be conducted at the following Exam Centres in the country. Shift II went off smoothly.

S.No Exam Centre Details 1 KIPM-COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, GORAKHPUR, UTTAR PRADESH 2 NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY CALICUT, KOZHIKODE/CALICUT, KERALA 3 UNITED INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, ALLAHABAD/PRAYAGRAJ, UTTAR PRADESH 4 JSS ACADEMY OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION,NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH 5 GOVERNMENT POLYTECHNIC MUNGER, MUNGER,BIHAR 6 GOVERMENT WOMENS POLYTECHNIC, MUZAFFARPUR, BIHAR 7 GYANMANJARI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, BHAVNAGER

NTA has decided to reschedule the examination in such an instance. The revised date for the rescheduled Examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised Admit Card for these candidates. The new date for the examination will be announced soon.

The Subject-wise and Shift -wise schedule of the Phase 2 examination will be announced soon.

The notification regarding downloading the Admit Cards will be displayed on the NTA website(s)

https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in in due course

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write

to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Postponement of Examination for Telugu (27) and Marathi (38) of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)

The Examination for Telugu and Marathi of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) was scheduled to be held on 9th July 2022. The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own examinations scheduled on that day. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice.

Subject Subject Code Telugu 27 Marathi 38

The new date for the examination in the above-mentioned subjects will be announced in due course.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform them about changes with ample time.