NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: City Intimation & Admit Card Release Dates Announced

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in : National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Schedule. City Intimation Slip & Admit Card Release Dates at its official website.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be held from 16th to 19th September 2022 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 11th July 2022 to 17th August 2022 (upto 05:00 pm) Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 17th August 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 19th to 23rd August 2022 Download of City Intimation Slip 10th September 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards 13th September 2022 CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates 16th to 23rd August 2022 Declaration of Result To be notified later

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Given below is the schedule for the Examination:

Date Time Subject 16th September 2022 09.00 am to 12.00 noon Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Physical Sciences 16th September 2022 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm Mathematical Sciences 17th September 2022 09.00 am to 12.00 noon Life Sciences 17th September 2022 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm Life Sciences 18th September 2022 09.00 am to 12.00 noon Chemical Sciences

CSIR UGC NET 2022 City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards Release Dates

The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards in respect of the exam will be displayed on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in by 10th September and 13th September respectively. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700.