NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Registration & Application Correction Dates Extended

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in : National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates. Registration & Application Correction dates have been revised and extended.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be held from 16th to 19th September 2022 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates OUT

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 11th July 2022 to 17th August 2022 (upto 05:00 pm) Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 17th August 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 19th to 23rd August 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards To be notified later CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates 16th to 19th September 2022 Declaration of Result To be notified later

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Application & Registration Date Extended

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Online Registration will now end on 17th August 2022. Candidates need to fill the application form on the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature in running hand 4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CSIR UGC NET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL Category Fee Amount General/EWS Rs. 1000/- OBC(NCL) Rs. 500/- SC/ST/Third Gender Rs. 250/- PwD NIL

Note: