CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff OUT: Download Subject-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff Marks OUT: CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks have been released by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Check the subject-wise cut-off marks released for the JRF and Assistant Professor and download the final merit list PDF.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff Marks OUT: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor profile. Candidates can check the cut-off PDF file released by the council to know if they have qualified for the final merit list. The CISR UGC NET examination was held from September 16 to 18 September 2022 at around 306 centres in 166 cities.

Now, the final merit list has been released with the roll number of successful candidates. The candidates can check the same to know if they are eligible for getting the certificate. This year around 2,21,746 candidates applied for the examination however only 1,62,084 candidates appeared.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Final Result Released

The council has released the CSIR UGC NET result for both the profiles, Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. The roll number of the successful candidates has been notified in a separate PDF that has been released. Candidates can check out the result to know about their selection status. The following table consists of the category-wise candidate’s number selected for the examination.29

Category Number of Students JRF (NET) CSIR 782 JRF 100 JRF (NET) UGC 3300 Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) 4036

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Cut-Off Marks

The council has notified the subject-wise cut-off marks for all the subjects. These cut-off marks have been released for both categories i.e. Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow.

As per the notification, the successful candidates were found to have qualified for the minimum qualifying marks, 33% for unreserved, and 25% for reserved and PWD categories. The candidates can refer to the table below to know the minimum cut-off marks released for all the categories.

Junior Research Fellow

Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PWD Chemical Science 50.75 44.25 43.5 33.5 27.5 25.25 Earth Science 60.29 55.45 53.79 48.04 45.74 32.33 Life Science 98.81 96.55 96.11 90.90 84.22 61.80 Mathematical Science 48.38 42.75 40.5 32.38 27.13 25 Physical Science 50.25 42.94 41.56 32.31 28.13 25.63

Assistant Professor

Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PWD Chemical Science 45.67 39.82 39.15 30.15 25 25 Earth Science 54.26 49.90 48.41 43.23 41 29 Life Science 97.05 94.03 92.71 86.76 78.98 61.80 Mathematical Science 43.42 38.47 36.45 29.14 25 25 Physical Science 45.22 38.64 37.40 29.09 25.31 25

CSIR UGC NET Cut-Off Marks Released: What’s Next?

Now, the UGC NET cut-off marks have been released. The candidates who have been named to the final merit list will now stand a chance to get the eligibility criteria. The council has notified that the fellowship shall be effective from January 01, 2023. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities will release the eligibility certificate in the due course. The candidates can download the same to stand working as a Junior Research Fellow or Assistant Professor.

CSIR UGC NET Result Statistics

Earlier, the council released the CISR UGC NET result statistics for all the candidates. The candidates can check out the subject-wise candidate distribution for both Junior Research fellow and Lecturer and Assistant Professor in the table below.

Subjects JRF LF/AP Chemical Sciences 27,773 8,601 Earth atmospheric, ocean and planetary Sciences 4,495 1,102 Life Sciences 47,296 15,359 Mathematical Sciences 21,381 9,561 Physical Sciences 19,754 6,672

