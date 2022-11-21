CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff OUT: Download Subject-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff Marks OUT: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor profile. Candidates can check the cut-off PDF file released by the council to know if they have qualified for the final merit list. The CISR UGC NET examination was held from September 16 to 18 September 2022 at around 306 centres in 166 cities.
Now, the final merit list has been released with the roll number of successful candidates. The candidates can check the same to know if they are eligible for getting the certificate. This year around 2,21,746 candidates applied for the examination however only 1,62,084 candidates appeared.
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Final Result Released
The council has released the CSIR UGC NET result for both the profiles, Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. The roll number of the successful candidates has been notified in a separate PDF that has been released. Candidates can check out the result to know about their selection status. The following table consists of the category-wise candidate’s number selected for the examination.29
|
Category
|
Number of Students
|
JRF (NET) CSIR
|
782
|
JRF
|
100
|
JRF (NET) UGC
|
3300
|
Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)
|
4036
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Cut-Off Marks
The council has notified the subject-wise cut-off marks for all the subjects. These cut-off marks have been released for both categories i.e. Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow.
As per the notification, the successful candidates were found to have qualified for the minimum qualifying marks, 33% for unreserved, and 25% for reserved and PWD categories. The candidates can refer to the table below to know the minimum cut-off marks released for all the categories.
Junior Research Fellow
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Chemical Science
|
50.75
|
44.25
|
43.5
|
33.5
|
27.5
|
25.25
|
Earth Science
|
60.29
|
55.45
|
53.79
|
48.04
|
45.74
|
32.33
|
Life Science
|
98.81
|
96.55
|
96.11
|
90.90
|
84.22
|
61.80
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.38
|
42.75
|
40.5
|
32.38
|
27.13
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
50.25
|
42.94
|
41.56
|
32.31
|
28.13
|
25.63
Assistant Professor
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Chemical Science
|
45.67
|
39.82
|
39.15
|
30.15
|
25
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
54.26
|
49.90
|
48.41
|
43.23
|
41
|
29
|
Life Science
|
97.05
|
94.03
|
92.71
|
86.76
|
78.98
|
61.80
|
Mathematical Science
|
43.42
|
38.47
|
36.45
|
29.14
|
25
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
45.22
|
38.64
|
37.40
|
29.09
|
25.31
|
25
CSIR UGC NET Cut-Off Marks Released: What’s Next?
Now, the UGC NET cut-off marks have been released. The candidates who have been named to the final merit list will now stand a chance to get the eligibility criteria. The council has notified that the fellowship shall be effective from January 01, 2023. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities will release the eligibility certificate in the due course. The candidates can download the same to stand working as a Junior Research Fellow or Assistant Professor.
CSIR UGC NET Result Statistics
Earlier, the council released the CISR UGC NET result statistics for all the candidates. The candidates can check out the subject-wise candidate distribution for both Junior Research fellow and Lecturer and Assistant Professor in the table below.
|
Subjects
|
JRF
|
LF/AP
|
Chemical Sciences
|
27,773
|
8,601
|
Earth atmospheric, ocean and planetary Sciences
|
4,495
|
1,102
|
Life Sciences
|
47,296
|
15,359
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
21,381
|
9,561
|
Physical Sciences
|
19,754
|
6,672