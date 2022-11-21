CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff OUT: Download Subject-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff Marks OUT: CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks have been released by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Check the subject-wise cut-off marks released for the JRF and Assistant Professor and download the final merit list PDF.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Official Cutoff Marks OUT: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor profile. Candidates can check the cut-off PDF file released by the council to know if they have qualified for the final merit list. The CISR UGC NET examination was held from September 16 to 18 September 2022 at around 306 centres in 166 cities.

Download NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result & Final Answer Keys Here!

Now, the final merit list has been released with the roll number of successful candidates. The candidates can check the same to know if they are eligible for getting the certificate. This year around 2,21,746 candidates applied for the examination however only 1,62,084 candidates appeared. 

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Final Result Released

The council has released the CSIR UGC NET result for both the profiles, Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. The roll number of the successful candidates has been notified in a separate PDF that has been released. Candidates can check out the result to know about their selection status. The following table consists of the category-wise candidate’s number selected for the examination.29

Category

Number of Students

JRF (NET) CSIR

782 

JRF

100

JRF (NET) UGC

3300

Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)

4036 

Download CSIR UGC NET Final Merit List PDF Here!

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Cut-Off Marks

The council has notified the subject-wise cut-off marks for all the subjects. These cut-off marks have been released for both categories i.e. Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. 

As per the notification, the successful candidates were found to have qualified for the minimum qualifying marks, 33% for unreserved, and 25% for reserved and PWD categories. The candidates can refer to the table below to know the minimum cut-off marks released for all the categories. 

Junior Research Fellow

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Chemical Science

50.75

44.25

43.5

33.5

27.5

25.25

Earth Science

60.29

55.45

53.79

48.04

45.74

32.33

Life Science

98.81

96.55

96.11

90.90

84.22

61.80

Mathematical Science

48.38

42.75

40.5

32.38

27.13

25

Physical Science

50.25

42.94

41.56

32.31

28.13

25.63

 

Assistant Professor

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Chemical Science

45.67

39.82

39.15

30.15

25

25

Earth Science

54.26

49.90

48.41

43.23

41

29

Life Science

97.05

94.03

92.71

86.76

78.98

61.80

Mathematical Science

43.42

38.47

36.45

29.14

25

25

Physical Science

45.22

38.64

37.40

29.09

25.31

25

Check Subject Wise CSIR UGC NET Cut-Off Marks PDF File

CSIR UGC NET Cut-Off Marks Released: What’s Next?

Now, the UGC NET cut-off marks have been released. The candidates who have been named to the final merit list will now stand a chance to get the eligibility criteria. The council has notified that the fellowship shall be effective from January 01, 2023. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities will release the eligibility certificate in the due course. The candidates can download the same to stand working as a Junior Research Fellow or Assistant Professor. 

CSIR UGC NET Result Statistics

Earlier, the council released the CISR UGC NET result statistics for all the candidates. The candidates can check out the subject-wise candidate distribution for both Junior Research fellow and Lecturer and Assistant Professor in the table below. 

Subjects

JRF

LF/AP

Chemical Sciences

27,773 

8,601

Earth atmospheric, ocean and planetary Sciences

4,495

1,102

Life Sciences

47,296

15,359

Mathematical Sciences 

21,381 

9,561

Physical Sciences

19,754 

6,672

Practice CSIR UGC NET Mock Test

FAQ

Q1: How many candidates appeared for the CSIR UGC NET exam?

As per the CSIR UGC NET statistics, around 1,62,084 candidates have appeared for the examination. Out of this, 1,20,699 candidates appeared for the JRF profile and the remaining wrote the exam for the Assistant Professor.

Q2: What factors are going to affect the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks?

A lot of factors like vacancies notified by the commission, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalization method are going to affect the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks.

Q3: What are the cut-off marks for the CSIR UGC NET Chemical Science exam?

The cut-off marks for the CSIR UGC NET Chemical Science exam is 50.75 marks for the unreserved category.
