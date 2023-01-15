UGC NET 2023 Registration Ends on 17th Jan @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check How to Apply Online

UGC NET 2023 Registration Ends on 17th Jan @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Know about the application process important dates, steps to register, and a list of important documents for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Registration Process 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the UGC NET Registration Process 2023 to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. All eligible candidates should go to the official portal to complete the UGC NET application process. The UGC NET 2023 registration window will remain active from 29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023. Candidates should submit the UGC NET Registration form before the last date in order to appear in the recruitment process. In this blog, we have outlined the UGC NET Registration process along with the important dates for the convenience of the aspirants.

UGC NET 2023 Important Dates

Have a look at the important dates pertaining to the UGC NET registration process & other important events as shared below:

Events Dates Submission of Online UGC NET Application Form 29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M) Last date for payment of the Examination fee 18 January 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M) Correction in the Online Application Form 19-20 January 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M) Announcement of Exam Centre City First week of February 2023 UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Second week of February 2023 Dates of Examination 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023

Pre-requisites for UGC NET Registration Process 2023

Candidates should keep the following things ready before filling out their UGC NET registration form:

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth.

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet.

Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code.

Four cities for Centres of your choice.

Code of NET Subject.

Code of the subject at Post Graduation level.

Code of Post-Graduation Course.

Category Certificate, if applicable

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

Valid e-mail address and Mobile Number.

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only.

How to Apply Online for UGC NET Registration Process 2023

Follow the steps shared below to fill out the UGC NET application form without any confusion.

Step 1: Check the official UGC NET website.

Step 2: Then, press the "UGC NET Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, apply for online registration by using your own Email Id and Mobile No.

Step 4: Next, log in with the required credentials in the portal.

Step 5: Now, Fill in the Online UGC NET application form carefully and note down the system-generated Application Number.

Step 6: After that, upload scanned images of (i) the recent photograph (file size 10Kb –200Kb) either in color or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background; (ii) the candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb)

Step 7: Now, proceed with the payment of the application fees and submit the application form successfully.

Step 8: Download, save and print a copy of the Confirmation Page of the UGC NET Application Form

UGC NET Application Fees 2023

The candidates need to make the payment of the UGC NET application fee by using SBI/ CANARA/ ICICI/ HDFC Bank/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI and keep proof of fee paid. Check out the category-wise UGC NET application fees given below

Category UGC NET Application Fees General/Unreserved Rs. 1100/- Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL Rs. 550/- Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD)/Third gender Rs. 275/-

We hope this article on UGC NET Registration Process was informative for all our readers. It is important for the candidates to fulfill the UGC NET Eligibility conditions and submit the application form within the deadline to appear in the selection process.