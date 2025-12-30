UGC NET Exam Pattern: Check Paper 1 & 2 Marking Scheme, Negative Marks

UGC NET Exam Pattern: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct UGC NET Dec 2025 exam from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. As the UGC NET exam date is just around the corner, you should check the pattern to avoid any last-minute surprises. Knowing the pattern helps you gain clarity on the question types and marking scheme of the computer-based test. It also familiarises you with exam conditions and enables better planning. Read ahead to know about the UGC NET exam pattern, marking scheme, and other relevant details.

UGC NET Exam Pattern

NTA conducts UGC NET exam to determine candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. You must review the UGC NET Syllabus and exam pattern to sharpen your preparation. You will get 3 hours to solve 150 MCQs in this computer-based test. This exam evaluates candidates' teaching/ research aptitude and domain knowledge. The best part? There is no penalty for incorrect answers. You can attempt all the questions without worrying about losing extra marks. Still, you should avoid guesswork and choose the most appropriate option as the correct answer.