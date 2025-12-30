Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
UGC NET Exam Pattern: Check Paper 1 & 2 Marking Scheme, Negative Marks

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 30, 2025, 11:27 IST

UGC NET Exam Pattern: UGC NET will be held from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. A total of 150 MCQs will be asked from two sections. Candidates gearing up for the exam must check NTA UGC NET Exam Pattern along with marking scheme, negative marking and total marks here.

UGC NET Exam Pattern
UGC NET Exam Pattern

UGC NET Exam Pattern: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct UGC NET Dec 2025 exam from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. As the UGC NET exam date is just around the corner, you should check the pattern to avoid any last-minute surprises. Knowing the pattern helps you gain clarity on the question types and marking scheme of the computer-based test. It also familiarises you with exam conditions and enables better planning. Read ahead to know about the UGC NET exam pattern, marking scheme, and other relevant details.

UGC NET Exam Pattern

NTA conducts UGC NET exam to determine candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. You must review the UGC NET Syllabus and exam pattern to sharpen your preparation. You will get 3 hours to solve 150 MCQs in this computer-based test. This exam evaluates candidates' teaching/ research aptitude and domain knowledge. The best part? There is no penalty for incorrect answers. You can attempt all the questions without worrying about losing extra marks. Still, you should avoid guesswork and choose the most appropriate option as the correct answer.

Also, check:

UGC NET Exam Pattern Overview

The UGC NET exam pattern and marking scheme have been released in the information bulletin. It helps you understand various aspects of the exam requirements. Below are the key highlights of the exam pattern for the UGC NET exam:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

UGC NET

Purpose

Evaluate the candidate’s eligibility for JRF Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

Exam Date

December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026

Exam Mode

Online

Question Type

Objective

Number of Questions

150

Marking Scheme

No negative marking

UGC NET Exam Pattern Subject-Wise

Candidates should analyse the UGC NET exam pattern before appearing in the exam. It helps them plan their attempt strategy. This allows them to solve enough questions in the specified time period. The exam pattern for UGC NET will also highlight the number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and other factors. The exam comprises two sections. Both sections contain objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There shall be no break between the papers.  The medium of the paper shall be English & Hindi only, except for language papers. Take a look at the paper pattern for the UGC NET exam tabulated below:

Part

Marks

Number of Questions

Areas

Overall Duration

I

100

50

Part I assess the candidate's teaching/ research aptitude. It is designed to check your reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness

3 hours (180 minutes)

II

200

100

It is based on the subject opted by the aspirant and will assess domain knowledge.

UGC NET Marking Scheme

The UGC NET marking scheme is straightforward. It helps candidates understand the marks allotted to each question and check if negative marking applies to incorrect answers. Below is the marking scheme for the UGC NET exam for clarity purposes:

  • Each question carries 2 marks.

  • Candidates will get 2 marks for every correct answer.

  • There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

  • No marks will be allotted for questions unanswered/unattempted/marked for Review.

  • If it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be resolved in the following manner: 

  • If more than one option is correct, then 2 marks will be given to only those who have marked any of the correct options. 

  • If all options are found to be correct, then 2 marks will be given to all those who have attempted the question. 

  • If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or dropped, then 2 marks will be given only to those aspirants who have attempted the question.

How to Prepare for UGC NET Exam?

The UGC NET exam preparation demands consistency and daily efforts. You should revise and take light mocks in the final phase of your preparation. Take a look at the tips to prepare well for the UGC NET exam:

  • Review the UGC NET pattern to understand the exact test requirements.

  • Analyse the latest syllabus to identify relevant topics.

  • Make a study plan that includes practice and revision.

  • Take mocks and solve old question papers regularly. It can improve your speed and accuracy.

  • Review all the chapters regularly. It helps you retain information for a longer period.

FAQs

  • Is there any penalty in the UGC NET Exam?
    +
    No. There shall be no penalty for incorrect responses.
  • How many questions will be asked in the UGC NET Exam?
    +
    A total of 150 MCQs will be asked in the UGC NET Exam.

