TS TET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

TS TET Cut Off 2026: The Department of School Education, Telangana, is all set to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET/TS TET) from January 3 to 31, 2026. The TGTET-January-2026 will be conducted online in two sessions. Candidates who secure more than or equivalent to the TS TET Cut Off/Minimum Qualifying Marks will only be declared successful. The cutoff marks vary as per the category and other factors. Read ahead to know more about the TG TET Cut Off 2026, qualifying marks, and more.

TS TET Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates must obtain to pass the test. The exam authorities have released the qualifying marks for different categories in their official notification. Only the candidates who will pass the TG TET/TS TET 2026 exam will be eligible for the TET qualifying certificate. The validity period of these certificates shall be for a lifetime. As per the official notification, the TET score holds 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana. However, just passing the TET would not guarantee recruitment/employment, as it is only one of the eligibility factors for appointment. In this article, we have discussed the TS TET Cut Off 2026, steps to download and qualifying marks for reference purposes.