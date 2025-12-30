TS TET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

TS TET Cut Off 2026: The Department of School Education, Telangana, is all set to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET/TS TET) from January 3 to 31, 2026. The TGTET-January-2026 will be conducted online in two sessions. Candidates who secure more than or equivalent to the TS TET Cut Off/Minimum Qualifying Marks will only be declared successful. The cutoff marks vary as per the category and other factors. Read ahead to know more about the TG TET Cut Off 2026, qualifying marks, and more.
TS TET Cut Off 2026
TS TET Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates must obtain to pass the test. The exam authorities have released the qualifying marks for different categories in their official notification. Only the candidates who will pass the TG TET/TS TET 2026 exam will be eligible for the TET qualifying certificate. The validity period of these certificates shall be for a lifetime. As per the official notification, the TET score holds 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana. However, just passing the TET would not guarantee recruitment/employment, as it is only one of the eligibility factors for appointment. In this article, we have discussed the TS TET Cut Off 2026, steps to download and qualifying marks for reference purposes.
What is Telangana TET Cut Off 2026?
The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the minimum qualifying marks for the TS TET/TG TET 2026 exam in the official notification. Candidates planning to appear in this computer-based test should check the qualifying marks and set their realistic goals. It is compulsory to clear the cutoff marks as per your category to be declared qualified. The TS TET qualifying certificate acts as a crucial eligibility proof when applying for the Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.
How to Check TS TET Cut Off 2026?
Candidates can check the TS TET Cut Off 2026 online. It is made available in the PDF file on the official website. Use the simple instructions below to check the TS TET Cut Off 2026 without any hassles:
Go to the official TS School Education website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in
On the homepage, select the “Click Here for TG TET-January-2026" button.
Next, click the "Information Bulletin" button.
Scroll the PDF to check the category-wise qualifying marks.
TS TET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026
The TS TET minimum qualifying marks differ depending on the category. Test-takers must obtain the specified marks as per their category to be declared successful in the exam. If you are from the general category, you need to secure at least 60% marks or above in the test. Those who belong to the BC category must obtain at least 50% marks and above. On the other hand, candidates from the SC/ST category need to secure 40% marks or above. The cutoff marks for the general category are typically higher than those for the reserved category. Given below is the TS TET Cut Off in terms of minimum qualifying marks:
Category
Passing Marks
General/EWS
60% and above
BCs
50% and above
SC/ST/Differently abled
40% and above
