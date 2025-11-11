List of Countries that Use the Most Cash in the World: Where Does India Stand?

Cash, in the form of physical banknotes and coins, is still used in nearly every country globally. However, the world is seeing a clear trend of declining cash usage. Digital payment methods are growing fast, causing cash transactions to drop by around 1 to 2 percentage points annually since 2015. Despite this decline, cash remains vital for many. It offers privacy, is universally accepted, and is often the primary method for people without bank accounts. In some nations, cash dominates daily life. For instance, Myanmar leads the world, with approximately 98% of daily transactions done in cash. In this article, we'll look at the countries that still rely most on money and explore the reasons behind this reliance. List of Countries with the Highest Share of Daily Transactions in Cash According to data provided by Forex.se, here's the list of the countries that utilise the most cash in the world:

Rank Country ISO Code Share of daily transactions in cash 1 Myanmar MMR 98% 2 Ethiopia ETH 95% 3 The Gambia GMB 95% 4 Albania ALB 90% 5 Cambodia KHM 90% 6 Laos LAO 90% 7 Lebanon LBN 90% 8 Nepal NPL 90% 9 Pakistan PAK 90% 10 Iraq IRQ 85% 11 Iran IRN 85% 12 Cuba CUB 85% 13 Mongolia MNG 85% 14 Egypte EGY 80% 15 Fiji FJI 80% 16 Gabon GAB 80% 17 Jamaica JAM 80% 18 Jordan JOR 80% 19 Mexico MX 80% 20 Moldavië MDA 80% 21 Sri Lanka LKA 80% 22 Tanzania TZA 75% 23 Trinidad en Tobago TTO 75% 24 Argentinië ARG 70% 25 Colombia COL 70% 26 Haiti HTI 70% 27 India IND 70% 28 Indonesia IDN 70% 29 Madagascar MDG 70% 30 The Maldives MDV 70%

1. Myanmar (98%) Myanmar ranks first globally, with 98% of daily transactions still conducted in cash. This extreme reliance stems from a severely limited banking infrastructure. Outside of main cities, most citizens are unbanked and lack access to digital payment systems. Decades of economic instability and a strong public distrust of formal banks also encourage cash hoarding. 2. Ethiopia (95%) Ethiopia is nearly as cash-reliant, with 95% of daily transactions in cash. A key reason is the low rate of financial inclusion. Many citizens, especially in rural areas, do not have bank accounts or know how to use digital tools. The government has tried to limit cash withdrawals to fight corruption and illegal trade, but the economy remains intensely cash-intensive. 3. The Gambia (95%) The Gambia also sees 95% of transactions conducted in cash. Limited access to banking and internet services outside the capital makes digital payments impractical for most people. Remittances, money sent home from workers abroad, often use cash pickup services because recipients lack bank accounts.

4. Albania (90%) In Albania, 90% of daily transactions are in cash. Like other high-income countries, Albania has a large informal economy, where people use money to avoid taxes. The banking system has not fully modernised. Many small businesses and local markets rely only on physical currency. 5. Cambodia (90%) Cambodia's daily cash use stands at 90%. While digital payments are growing in major urban centres, rural communities still transact almost entirely with cash. Access to banks and modern payment infrastructure is scarce in these areas. For many citizens, cash is the only readily available and trusted means of payment. 6. Laos (90%) Laos, too, registers 90% of daily transactions in cash. Banking penetration is very low outside of the main cities. Digital infrastructure, including the internet and mobile networks, is underdeveloped in many parts of the country. This lack of access and development ensures that cash remains the default and most convenient method for almost all commerce.

7. Lebanon (90%) Lebanon's high cash usage of 90% is mainly due to a severe economic and banking crisis. Years of financial instability have caused a massive loss of public trust in banks. Citizens often cannot access their savings, leading people to keep and use physical currency for daily needs. 8. Nepal (90%) Nepal uses cash for 90% of its daily transactions. The country has a significant proportion of its population living in remote and rural regions. These areas have poor connectivity and virtually no access to formal banks or digital payment terminals. 9. Pakistan (90%) In Pakistan, 90% of daily transactions are done in cash. There is a high rate of financial exclusion, meaning many adults lack bank accounts. Like others on this list, many in the informal sector prefer cash to avoid taxes.