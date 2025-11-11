MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025: Download Stream Wise PDF List here; Check Allotment Status and Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 11, 2025, 13:34 IST

The Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the stream-wise Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List shortly on the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. A window to raise objections will open soon after the merit list PDF is released.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List shortly.
Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List shortly.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List shortly.
  • A window to raise objections will open soon after the stream-wise merit list PDF is released.
  • The merit list will be available on the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025: The Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List soon. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka BEd merit list 2025 on the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. The merit list PDF will be released stream-wise on the website and the window to raise objections will be opened soon. 

How To Check Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Karnataka MBEd merit list online:

  1. Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for Merit List and select your stream
  3. Karnataka BEd merit list will appear 
  4. Check your status and download 

Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List Important Dates

Events Date(s)
Release of the Karnataka BEd merit list TBA
Raising objections window  TBA once merit list is released 

How to Raise Objections Against the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List?

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the merit list will be able to raise objections against it on the portal itself by following the mentioned steps:

  1. Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Login’ tab
  3. Enter the credentials to log in
  4. Click on the link for Merit List objection
  5. Provide your details and carefully submit after reviewing it
  6. Download the confirmation page for future use
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News