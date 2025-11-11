Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025: Download Stream Wise PDF List here; Check Allotment Status and Important Dates Here

Key Points
- Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List shortly.
- A window to raise objections will open soon after the stream-wise merit list PDF is released.
- The merit list will be available on the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025: The Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List soon. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka BEd merit list 2025 on the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. The merit list PDF will be released stream-wise on the website and the window to raise objections will be opened soon.
How To Check Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Karnataka MBEd merit list online:
- Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the link for Merit List and select your stream
- Karnataka BEd merit list will appear
- Check your status and download
Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List Important Dates
|Events
|Date(s)
|Release of the Karnataka BEd merit list
|TBA
|Raising objections window
|TBA once merit list is released
How to Raise Objections Against the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List?
Candidates who are dissatisfied with the merit list will be able to raise objections against it on the portal itself by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Login’ tab
- Enter the credentials to log in
- Click on the link for Merit List objection
- Provide your details and carefully submit after reviewing it
- Download the confirmation page for future use
