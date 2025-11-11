Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025: Download Stream Wise PDF List here; Check Allotment Status and Important Dates Here

Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025: The Department of School Education, Karnataka will release the Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List soon. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka BEd merit list 2025 on the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. The merit list PDF will be released stream-wise on the website and the window to raise objections will be opened soon.

How To Check Karnataka BEd Merit List 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Karnataka MBEd merit list online:

Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link for Merit List and select your stream Karnataka BEd merit list will appear Check your status and download

Karnataka BEd 2025 Merit List Important Dates