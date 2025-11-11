MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
West Bengal Board Announced Online Registration for WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2026; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 11, 2025, 12:06 IST

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the registration dates for the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 today, November 11, 2025. Schools must register eligible Regular, Continuing, and Compartmental Class 10 students' data online till December 19, 2025, 11:59 PM to allow them to appear for the exams.

Key Points

  • WB Board released the registration dates for West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 today, November 11.
  • Schools must register eligible Regular, Continuing, and Compartmental Class 10 students data online.
  • The deadline for online registration is December 19, 2025 by 1159 PM.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026 Registration dates today, November 11, 2025. Schools will need to register the class 10th students’ data online from December 2, 2025 at 11 AM. The last date to register online is December 19, 2025 by 11:59 PM. The eligible students from Regular, Continuing, and Compartmental students must have their registrations completed in order to appear for the exams.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Registration Official Notice

The official notice on the board website reads, “Detailed instructions and guidelines for the enrolment process can be accessed in the Instruction Tab of the website. Schools are advised to follow these instructions very carefully to ensure accurate and timely enrolment of candidates.”

