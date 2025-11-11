West Bengal Board Announced Online Registration for WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2026; Details Here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026 Registration dates today, November 11, 2025. Schools will need to register the class 10th students’ data online from December 2, 2025 at 11 AM. The last date to register online is December 19, 2025 by 11:59 PM. The eligible students from Regular, Continuing, and Compartmental students must have their registrations completed in order to appear for the exams.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Registration Official Notice

The official notice on the board website reads, “Detailed instructions and guidelines for the enrolment process can be accessed in the Instruction Tab of the website. Schools are advised to follow these instructions very carefully to ensure accurate and timely enrolment of candidates.”