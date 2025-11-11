SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 Out! Check Schedule for Nov 21 & Admit Card Details Here

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. As per the official notice released by SBI, the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2025.

The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 will get released 7-10 days before, on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who were declared successful in the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be able to download their SBI Clerk Mains Hall Ticket by providing their registration number and password. The SBI JA Mains Exam will consist of subjects such as General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude and General/Financial Awareness.

