SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 Out! Check Schedule for Nov 21 & Admit Card Details Here

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025: The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2025. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam will be able to download their admit cards 7–10 days before the exam from sbi.bank.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. As per the official notice released by SBI, the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2025.
The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 will get released 7-10 days before, on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who were declared successful in the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be able to download their SBI Clerk Mains Hall Ticket by providing their registration number and password. The SBI JA Mains Exam will consist of subjects such as General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude and General/Financial Awareness.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 has been released at sbi.bank.in. the SBI Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2025. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours 40 minutes and the total marks are 200. The subjects that will be test in SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude and General/Financial Awareness

Also Check,

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025: Overview

The SBI JA Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2025 in multiple shifts. The candidates who were declared successful in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 will be able to download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and password. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Name of Organisation

State Bank of India

Name of Exam

SBI Clerk 2025

Official Website

sbi.co.in

Total Vacancies

5583

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

November 21, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Language Proficiency Test

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam, the questions will be bilingual, i.e., English & Hindi, except for English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4 mark will be deducted for marking wrong answers. Check the table below for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025.

SNo.

Sections

No. of Question

Total Marks

Duration

1.

General English

40

40

35 minutes

2.

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

3.

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

4.

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

Total

  

190

200

2 hours 40 minutes



