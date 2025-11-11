KGMU Exam Date 2026 Out at kgmu.org: Download UG and PG Final Exam Schedule PDF

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
KGMU UG and PG Exam Dates 2026: KGMU has declared the yearly/semester exam dates for various UG and PG exams on its website- kgmu.org. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the KGMU Exam Dates and other related details.

KGMU Exam Dates 2026
KGMU Exam Dates 2026: King George's Medical University (KGMU) has recently announced the yearly/semester final exam dates for various UG and PG courses. The KGMU Date Sheet has been officially released online for MBBS, MD, MS, PG Diploma, DM, MCh, BDS, MDS, MPhil (Clinical Psychology), BSc Radiotherapy, Master in Health Profession & Medical Education, Master in Hospital Administration, Post Doctoral Certificate Course in Critical Care (PDCC), Fellowship, MSc Nursing, BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences (BMLS), Bachelor of Optometry (BSc Optometry), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) on the university’s official website—kgmu.org. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the KGMU datesheet using the direct link provided below.

KGMU Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, King George's Medical University has released the yearly and semester exam dates for various UG, PG and diploma courses. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming exam can check the KGMU exam dates on the official website of the University- kgmu.org

KGMU Odd Semester December 2026 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

KGMU UG and PG Exam 2026 Shift Timings

As per the official KGMU Datsheet, the January 2026 exam will start from January 12, 2026, in two shifts. The exam duration will be three hours for both shifts. The Detailed shift timings are provided in the table below for reference.

Shift

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

1st Shift

10 am

1 pm

2nd Shift

2 pm

5 pm

King George's Medical University: Highlights

King George's Medical University (KGMU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1905. The medical school was raised to a university by an act passed by the government of Uttar Pradesh on 16 September 2002. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

KGMU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Institute of Paramedical Sciences and Institute of Nursing.

King George's Medical University: Highlights

University Name

King George's Medical University

Established

1905

Location

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

KGMU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

